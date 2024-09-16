Editorial & Analyses
Arvind Kejriwal will resign as Delhi's CM, stirring political debate. Who will succeed him, and will history repeat like Madan Lal Khurana's resignation? Explore the historic significance of August 5th in India, featuring key events like the abolition of Article 370, Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan, and more. Discover the inspiring success stories of Dhirubhai Ambani, APJ Abdul Kalam, and Narendra Modi, illustrating that dreams can come true in India despite challenges.
