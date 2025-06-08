Harak vs Harish Rawat: Congress Turmoil Resurfaces in Uttarakhand

Harak Singh Rawat Vs Harish Rawat Again In Full Blast Thereby Belittling, Disparaging, Downgrading, The Very Congress Itself Again In Uttarakhand Whose Next State Assembly Elections Are Scheduled For 2027: If 'H' is for harakiri, horrendous, haphazard, hunky-dory, ham handed, then, coincidently, that very 'H' is the first letter of both Harak, Harish's names...need more be elaborated on why both Harish, Harak are again face-to-face with each other. Both are on an assured respective paradoxical, farcial ego trip. Both now are past their prime but both vehemently refuse to accept that despite being humiliated, defeated, insulted, harangued many a time already. They have been clearly sent the message that they are unliked by the masses of Uttarakhand as also by the members of the Uttarakhand Congress as detest their politicking amid only "Rawat politics and narrow sectarian politicking". While doing that plus inherently indulging in it, they do not encourage any one even at the sure-risk of demolishing the Congress. It has been so since the Congress easily lost last elections in the state and let the BJP ascend to the power without any ado or slightest effort, so to put assuredly.

The same seems to be in store for the Congress again unless both the Rawat's are removed --- rather, ejected --- and they duly replaced by new set of persona who will be dedicated to the Congress rather than be only self confined, self-promoting unlike Harak Singh Rawat, Harish Singh Rawat, convincingly point out many.