Stalin Reunites with Brother Alagiri, Signals DMK’s Internal Unity

DMK back to its old days again of unity in it fully personified without any condition whatsoever of any kind...To reiterate that, Stalin Finally Appeases Own Brother Alaigiri Whom He Not Long Ago Had Ostracised From The DMK Itself...But There Is A Change In His Stand Now...He Is Successfully Placating Alaigiri Defying, repudiating all maligning rumours relating to him of serving only his kith and kin by keeping his own former Union Minister brother Muthuvel Kalaignar Karunanidhi Alaigiri away in far flung distance.

Muthuvel Karunanidhi Stalin in the wake of remaking the Tamil Nadu-ruling DMK (Dravida Munnetra Kazagham) as a single, united party as during their late father Karunanidhi's life and times, has reunited with Alaigiri by himself going to his house in Madurai to placate him.

A successful venture on Stalin's part, admit both's diehard confidantes persuasively saying the united DMK, the moment it happens, will, as in the years gone by, will again be right on top in Tamil Nadu as always before easily easing out the BJP from Tamil Nadu instantaneously as now. Most importantly, the BJP's pro-Hindi is being strongly detested, unliked by the masses of Tamil Nadu. They seriously opined that they are forcibly forced by the BJP to be unTamilians against their strongest wishes which they are not at all prepared to tolerate in any way. Thus, Hindi No-No, Wenda, Illa-Illa...

Alaigiri along with Stalin support them fully.