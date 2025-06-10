Mahua-Pinaki Freely Dance

Mahua Moitra, MP, Pinaki Misra, MP, freely dance as they get married or, just got married. Both are fire brands in their own right, both are technically superior: Mahua Moitra is a corporate personality, Pinaki Misra is a renowned Supreme Court advocate having tackled many sensitive, delicate, important cases in his career so far. Politically also, he is a household name in Delhi thus in entire national level including the South / Deccan. Remember, his direct rapport with the the alter-ego to the then Prime Minister P V Narasimha Rao, his aide-de-camp Chandra Swamy alias Nami Chand Jain of Andhra Pradesh...So much was his access to the Top Shots then --- even now so --- that his entry in to the then PM House was "cool, free".

Yes, now Pinaki Misra is, last known, with Biju Janata Dal headed by former Odisha CM Nabeen Pattanaik. He was BJD MP also as he is said to be even now.

As for Mahua Moitra, she is corporate personality, trained abroad etc. she is all round smart, suave, sleek. Her marriage with Pinaki Misra is being welcomed by all with no exception, that is for sure, opine whole lot of national level personalities of all hues.

According to the latter, Pinaki Misra will be back in full thrust as always before while his wife Mahua Moitra, will be pursuing her current MP-career with more thrust simultaneously pursuing her industrial-consultancy services with full force.

A sort of scoop for all to grasp: Though both are not in the Congress, both are in extremely good vibe with Rahul Gandhi. Who knows, in the coming days, they may well be MPs from the Congress.

According to insiders in the Congress, both as they become assimilated with the Congress, it will be good omen for the Congress any way as the latter will be weightier with "newness afresh", firmly opine numerous many unhassled.

Meanwhile, both Mahua and Pinaki are "enjoying their togetherness as wife and husband", point out many.