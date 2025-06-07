In what is being termed in entire Maharashtra-wise as "new single united Shiv Sena", Aaditya-Raj Unite, To Jointly Lead United Shiv Sena After Amalgamating Their Respective Shiv Sena InTo the United, Single Shiv Sena As During Late Balasaheb Thackeray's Sena Pramukh Tenure Since The Party's Inception In 1967.

Noted the marked discrepancy in it? The new united Shiv Sena is at behest of Raj Thackeray without the mention of his son Amit while Uddhav Thackeray in the new united Shiv Sena has given

way to his MLA-son Aaditya. Uddhav Thackeray is physically weak, politically unsure, political strategy-wise is fast falling behind. If he allows himself to indulge more in active politics then he presumes, he will give in.

To avoid the "catastrophe", he has put the mantle of his politicking of the present, coming days to Aaditya, already being termed amid all Sena insiders as "pure virtuoso, fully reminiscent of his late grandfather late Balasaheb".

On the other hand, Amit, apart from being vigorously politically trained by his illustrious father Raj Thackeray, is being aligned with the "youth forces of the Shiv Sena + Sena cadre all throughout the Maharashtra state so that he has firm all round grip on the Sena cadres from urban to hamlet level all throughout the Maharashtra state without any ado of any kind whatsoever".

As the much keenly awaited count down for the "great unity" between is all set to begin any moment now, a new attraction will be introduced in the Shiv Sena during its "much keenly awaited unification": Both Raj Thackeray and Uddhav Thackeray's respective wives --- Sharmila, Rashmi --- will prominently grace the occassion. Both will amply "bless" the renewed, rejuvenated, realigned united Shiv Sena so that it never separates ever again.