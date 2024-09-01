Maharashtra politics

Maharashtra
Sep 01, 2024, 12:53 pm

"Uddhav Thackeray takes name of Shivaji Maharaj but their work is like Aurangzeb and Afzal Khan": CM Eknath Shinde

Maharashtra
Sep 01, 2024, 08:44 am

"Opposition doing politics, people will beat them...": CM Eknath Shinde on MVA's protest over Shivaji statue collapse

Maharashtra
Aug 30, 2024, 10:51 am

"I bow my head and apologise": PM Modi on Shivaji statue collapse in Maharashtra

Maharashtra
Aug 28, 2024, 01:36 pm

"I apologise to 13 cr people...": Maharashtra Dy CM Ajit Pawar for Shivaji statue collapse

Maharashtra
Aug 28, 2024, 09:50 am

Uddhav Thackeray questions Mahayuti govt over Shivaji statue collapse

Maharashtra
Aug 21, 2024, 10:58 am

Maha Vikas Aghadi calls for Maharashtra Bandh over Badlapur incident on August 24

Aug 16, 2024, 01:22 pm

"Polls in Maharashtra not possible due to security reasons": CEC Rajiv Kumar

Maharashtra
Aug 16, 2024, 08:36 am

"Won't favour party with maximum MLAs getting CM post," says Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra
Aug 11, 2024, 11:09 am

"MNS workers retaliated," says CM Eknath Shinde after attack on Udhhav Thackeray's convoy in Thane

Maharashtra
Aug 10, 2024, 12:26 pm

Param Bir Singh alleges attempts to implicate Fadnavis, Shinde by MVA government; says Uddhav, Pawar exerted pressure on officials

Maharashtra
May 16, 2024, 01:06 pm

"Uddhav Thackeray backstabbed BJP...people in Shiv Sena believed they were wronged": Piyush Goyal

May 09, 2024, 12:08 pm

'Remove police for 15 seconds': BJP's Navneet Rana to Owaisi brothers in response to Akbaruddin's 2013 speech, AIMIM says not scared

Maharashtra
Apr 23, 2024, 03:05 pm

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'Anybody who abuses PM Modi won't be allowed to return home,' Narayan Rane warns opposition

Maharashtra
Mar 28, 2024, 12:37 pm

Bollywood actor Govinda returns to politics, joins Shiv Sena

Mar 19, 2024, 12:21 pm

Raj Thackeray meets Amit Shah ahead of Lok Sabha polls

Maharashtra
Mar 06, 2024, 06:38 am

Time to liberate Sambhajinagar from 'new Nizams': Amit Shah trains guns at AIMIM

