Maharashtra politics
J·Sep 01, 2024, 12:53 pm
"Uddhav Thackeray takes name of Shivaji Maharaj but their work is like Aurangzeb and Afzal Khan": CM Eknath Shinde
J·Sep 01, 2024, 08:44 am
"Opposition doing politics, people will beat them...": CM Eknath Shinde on MVA's protest over Shivaji statue collapse
J·Aug 30, 2024, 10:51 am
"I bow my head and apologise": PM Modi on Shivaji statue collapse in Maharashtra
J·Aug 28, 2024, 01:36 pm
"I apologise to 13 cr people...": Maharashtra Dy CM Ajit Pawar for Shivaji statue collapse
J·Aug 28, 2024, 09:50 am
Uddhav Thackeray questions Mahayuti govt over Shivaji statue collapse
J·Aug 21, 2024, 10:58 am
Maha Vikas Aghadi calls for Maharashtra Bandh over Badlapur incident on August 24
J·Aug 16, 2024, 01:22 pm
"Polls in Maharashtra not possible due to security reasons": CEC Rajiv Kumar
J·Aug 16, 2024, 08:36 am
"Won't favour party with maximum MLAs getting CM post," says Uddhav Thackeray
J·Aug 11, 2024, 11:09 am
"MNS workers retaliated," says CM Eknath Shinde after attack on Udhhav Thackeray's convoy in Thane
J·Aug 10, 2024, 12:26 pm
Param Bir Singh alleges attempts to implicate Fadnavis, Shinde by MVA government; says Uddhav, Pawar exerted pressure on officials
J·May 16, 2024, 01:06 pm
"Uddhav Thackeray backstabbed BJP...people in Shiv Sena believed they were wronged": Piyush Goyal
J·May 09, 2024, 12:08 pm
'Remove police for 15 seconds': BJP's Navneet Rana to Owaisi brothers in response to Akbaruddin's 2013 speech, AIMIM says not scared
J·Apr 23, 2024, 03:05 pm
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'Anybody who abuses PM Modi won't be allowed to return home,' Narayan Rane warns opposition
J·Mar 28, 2024, 12:37 pm
Bollywood actor Govinda returns to politics, joins Shiv Sena
J·Mar 19, 2024, 12:21 pm
Raj Thackeray meets Amit Shah ahead of Lok Sabha polls
J·Mar 06, 2024, 06:38 am
Time to liberate Sambhajinagar from 'new Nizams': Amit Shah trains guns at AIMIM
