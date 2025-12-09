Opposition slams Maha govt over consultant Rohit Arya's encounter

Nagpur Dec 9 (IANS) Opposition parties in the Maharashtra Assembly, on Tuesday, questioned the police encounter of government consultant Rohit Arya who had held more than 20 children on ransom claiming the state government had not paid his dues.

The Opposition termed the encounter "wrongful".

"Arya had worked on the 'Swachhata Monitor' (Cleanliness Monitor) and 'Mukhyamantri Mazi Shala Sundar Shala' (Chief Minister My Beautiful School) projects during the MahaYuti government's tenure. The government had withheld his payments. He made a video stating, 'Give me my money, I am not a terrorist.' Despite this, why was Rohit Arya encountered? Why was he not shot in the leg? How was an encounter specialist police officer available right at that time?" Congress Legislative Party leader Vijay Wadettiwar asked, raising calling attention motion on the issue in the state Assembly.

Wadettiwar claimed that the incident occurred because the then-Ministers withheld his payments.

"Was an inquiry conducted into the former Ministers in this matter? Is the money pending with the Maharashtra government?" he asked.

Minister of State (MoS) for Home (Rural), Pankaj Bhoyar, clarified that an inquiry is underway in the case.

"The police acted in self-defence because Rohit Arya held small children hostage. There is nothing wrong in police action. The Human Rights Commission has directed the appointment of a committee and an inquiry, and the inquiry is currently ongoing as per that directive," MoS Bhoyar said.

The Minister assured that action will be taken against those concerned in this matter.

Opposition MLAs Nana Patole and Jayant Patil alleged that the Maharashtra government has emptied the state Treasury so much that it failed to pay the consultants like Arya.

"What he (Rohit Arya) did cannot be supported at any cost, but isn't it the government who is responsible for this? If it can't pay the consultants that means the government is facing financial problems," said Congress MLA Patole said.

NCP-SP MLA Jayant Patil questioned whether the state government had filed police complaints against Arya for collecting money illegally from schools, instead of sending him reminders.

Minister Bhoyar said that Arya had ran 'Swachhata Monitor' project twice under corporate social responsibility and was paid Rs 9.90 lakh.

"He wrongly interpreted that he will get the third project and started collecting money from schools without consent from the government. The government had asked him to return the money," the Minister added.

