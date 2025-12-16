BJP targets Uddhav Sena ahead of Mumbai civic polls, says Marathi Manoos set to end 25-year rule

Mumbai, Dec 16 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party, which has declared its strong resolve to unfurl the saffron flag atop the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation in the upcoming civil polls, has stepped up its attack on the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena, claiming that the Marathi Manoos has chosen an auspicious moment to defeat the party and end its 25-year rule in the civic body.

Maharashtra Minister for Cultural Affairs and BJP in-charge of the BMC elections, Ashish Shelar, took to X to target the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray).

In his post, Shelar said, “The Marathi man has picked an auspicious moment!! Who are Mumbai’s butchers? The Marathi Manoos has now figured it out. He has decided all by himself to save Mumbai! With eyes closed, they have been gobbling up the BMC for 25 years… gobble… gobble…”

“For political self-interest, they used the Marathi Manoos. Now the Marathi Manoos comes to their mind. To save face, they are putting up hoardings and trying to rouse the Marathi Manoos. But he is already awake, sees it all with eyes wide open. Oh, you deceitful fools, he is looking for the chance to defeat you,” he said.

“Now the date is set, the day is set too. The Marathi Manoos has picked an auspicious moment to defeat you,” said the Maharashtra Minister.

Shelar also asked the Shiv Sena (UBT) to “give Mumbaikars a clear account of the Rs 1.25 lakh crore spent over the last five terms of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, how much truly benefited the people and how much found its way into pockets”.

Meanwhile, state BJP chief spokesperson Keshav Upadhye said the upcoming BMC elections were not merely about control of the civic body but a decisive battle to determine Mumbai’s future.

Taking a dig at the Thackeray camp and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena led by Raj Thackeray, Upadhye said in a post on X, “This election is not for power but for Mumbai’s future, against the arrogance of the Thackeray brothers, who consider Mumbai the property of their dynasty, and for the development-oriented leadership of Devendra Fadnavis, who considers himself a servant of Mumbai and Mumbaikars as the true owners.”

Earlier, the Shiv Sena (UBT) signalled a counter-offensive, asserting that it would retain power in the BMC by outmanoeuvring the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance in the January civic polls. “Generations have changed, the role remains the same. Maharashtra’s welfare,” the party said.

A Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and former minister accused the BJP of being pro-builders and developers, particularly in the wake of a series of announcements made during the recently concluded winter session of the state legislature on redevelopment in Mumbai.

“These are nothing but hollow announcements and evasive replies to our questions by the BJP, which has been in power at the Centre and in the state for 12 and 10 years respectively,” he said, urging Mumbaikars not to fall into what he described as the BJP’s trap.

--IANS

sj/snj/skp