BMC polls: Seat-sharing announcement between SS-UBT and MNS in two days, says Sanjay Raut

Mumbai, Dec 17 (IANS) Shiv Sena-UBT (SS-UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Wednesday said that seat-sharing between the SS-UBT and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) for the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls will be announced in the next two days, adding that there is no discord or confusion between the two parties.

Speaking to the press, Raut confirmed that discussions for key municipal corporations, including Thane, Kalyan-Dombivli, Pune, and Nashik, are nearly complete, with an official announcement expected within the next 48 hours.

"Mumbai is our priority. MNS and Shiv Sena leaders met yesterday (Tuesday) to finalise the details, and we expect to conclude the matter today. There is no discord or confusion between us," he stated. Raut emphasised that the alliance between Shiv Sena (UBT) and the MNS would present a formidable challenge to the current government.

"This alliance will work to awaken Mumbai and Maharashtra. Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray are now together; they have met frequently and visited each other's homes. A massive show of strength is being planned to officially announce the tie-up. I am certain that the Marathi community in Mumbai will turn out in huge numbers for our first joint rally," he said.

He further added that joint rallies by the Thackeray brothers are the "need of the hour" for Maharashtra and would be organised both within Mumbai and across the state.

Taking a scathing swipe at Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde regarding the venue for the concluding campaign rally, Raut dismissed the Shinde faction’s Shiv Sena’s claim to Shivaji Park (Shivtirth).

"The Shinde group has no connection to Shivtirth. Just because (Union Home Minister) Amit Shah handed you the party does not give you a right to that ground. You are a 'test-tube baby'… your political birth is not natural. You were brought into existence by 'doctors' from the Election Commission and the Supreme Court. Do not make empty threats about holding rallies at Shivtirth," he remarked. He maintained that the demands made by the Sena (UBT) and the MNS to use the ground are both "morally and emotionally justified".

Raut also criticised the BJP and the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena for their stance on NCP leader Nawab Malik.

While the ruling alliance has reportedly refused to allow Malik to lead the NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) in the Mumbai civic polls, Raut termed their patriotism a “sham”.

"These people are hypocrites. Just as Shinde's party is duplicate, so is their ideology. They are holding meetings and dinners with Nawab Malik, and one of his daughters is already part of the ruling side. Please stop this pretence of nationalism," he said.

--IANS

sj/pgh