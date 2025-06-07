Declare India As Religious. Every thing in this country be religious per se. Naturally then but presumably, all aberrations, dichotomy, double-edge, doodle doo, hunky dory, flimsy-ness, flippancy, double entendre, hypocrisies, lies, deceit, hiding, show off, envy, caricatures and so many other maladies presently stunting India, its very moving forward will end for sure as has been so all throughout the world since time immemorial. This should have happened in India long ago but thanks to its numerous many abundant, almost never ending, compulsory shackles, India has not been able to wriggle out of its imperative hamhandedness as a result of which, its movements always have been a stalling issue thereby stunting India's very progresses of all types even while pygmy countries in front of it are all progressed in a quickest Jiffy showing bananas to India. The latter haphazardly, foolishly gape at them...Bangladesh for instance. A country in to its existence because of India is now showing eyes to India...Ridiculous, how could they, rather, dare they do so...But how do they do so, to India?!? Sociologically put, it is India who is to blame for such paradox. How? Because, India is being looked down as a country with no fixed, assured goal vis-a-vis the country's status. By that it is meant that, India should have long back declared itself a religious country what with "33 crore Gods and Goddesses have been here every now and then; numerous Avatars, almost countless Bhagawan; their Leela Sthal..." So on and so forth...The account is almost infinite. Under such circumstances, it is only immediately demanding, most necessary right away that India be declared as a religious country right away. Once this takes place, India will naturally be on a high pedestal of all round superiority in 100% positive sense. And then, it will be automatically Hail India all over the world...Declare India As Religious.