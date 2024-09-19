Sports
Ravichandran Ashwin's century and Ravindra Jadeja's 86* power India to 339/6 at stumps on Day 1 against Bangladesh in the first Test at MA Chidambaram Stadium. ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 kicks off in UAE with 10 teams. Warm-up matches set to prepare teams for the October tournament. Explore squad details and fixtures. Real Madrid secured a 3-1 victory over Stuttgart in their UCL opener, with goals from Mbappe, Rudiger, and Endrick, debuting the new UEFA Champions League format.
