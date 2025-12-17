Squash: Vedant Patel starts campaign in fine style as Western India Slam kicks off

Mumbai, Dec 17 (IANS) Vedant Patel of Gujarat, one of India’s top squash players, began his campaign in the 80th Western India Squash Tournament in fine style, beating Ishaan Kohli in straight games on the opening day at the historic Cricket Club of India (CCI) in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Born in Ahmedabad, Patel, ranked seventh in the country, has been one of the promising players in the country, but a recent injury break meant that this tournament became a fine vehicle for him to showcase his skills again. Vedant got the better of Ishaan Kohli of Maharashtra 11-2, 11-6, 11-3.

Apart from Patel’s encounter, the opening day featured exciting encounters with players showcasing agility, precision, and mental toughness on the court. Defending champions and emerging players alike are expected to deliver nail-biting matches in their quest for the title.

The finals are scheduled for Sunday (December 21), where the champions will be crowned, adding another chapter to this celebrated tournament’s history.

The 80th edition of the prestigious Western India Squash Tournament commenced with great enthusiasm, drawing top national squash players to showcase their skills and sportsmanship. The tournament features an INR 10,00,000 prize each for both the men's and women's categories, setting the stage for high-stakes competition and thrilling matches over the coming days.

As one of the most celebrated squash events in the country, the tournament has attracted over 800 participants across 22 categories, including juniors, seniors, and veterans. With a rich legacy spanning decades, the Western India Squash Tournament continues to play a pivotal role in promoting squash and nurturing budding talent in India.

Sports enthusiasts and squash lovers are encouraged to attend and witness this extraordinary display of skill and determination.

Results:

Men’s: Shaan Dalal bt Narayan Manohar Lachka 11-3 11-5 11-5; Sankalp Anand bt Ishan Advani 11-2 11-7 11-5; Sharan Pbi bt Aaditya Khandelwal 11-3 11-5 11-0; Ajnav Dhawan bt Subhayan Das 11-5 11-8 7-11 11-4; Vedant Patel bt Ishaan Kohli 11-2 11-6 11-3

MIXU9: Atharv Mathur bt Aadya Mehra 11-7 11-9; Samar Dave bt Aveer Darooka 11-3 11-8

BU11: Mukesh Nirguda bt Mukesh Nirguda 11-1 11-3 11-1; Yuvaan Verma [5/8] bt Kaveer Jogani 11-4 11-3 11-4

BU13: Vivaan Narsule bt Mrigank Garg 11-9 11-7 7-11 11-5; Rupesh Daravada bt Mahir Goyal 11-1 11-4 11-1

BU15: Aaditya Negi bt Prem Tambade 11-2 11-2 11-2; Advik Kiran [9/16] bt Akshay Kejriwal 11-8 11-7 11-3

GU11: Avni Nandal [9/16] bt Riya Shingva 11-1 11-1 11-0 ; Anshika Kumari [3/4] bt Ayana Jain 11-2 11-1 11-2

GU13: Aditi Singh [9/16] bt Rahini Chheda 7-11 11-3 11-6 9-11 11-5

GU15: Trisha Shah [5/8] by Jai Lende 11-1 11-1 11-5.

--IANS

bsk/