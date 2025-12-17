'India call up is the next aim', says Auqib Dar’s father after blockbuster IPL deal

Baramulla, Dec 17 (IANS) As Jammu and Kashmir pacer Auqib Dar made headlines after Delhi Capitals bought him for Rs 8.40 crore during the IPL 2026 mini auction, the uncapped pacer's father, Ghulam Nabi Dar, has said that while the IPL contract was a matter of great pride for the family, the only aim now is for his son to get selected in the Indian team.

Starting at a base price of Rs 30 lakh, Auqib sparked an intense bidding war between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals, with Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad later entering the fray. The contest ended with the 29-year-old pacer from Baramulla being snapped up by the Delhi Capitals.

"I can't express my happiness in words… Now the only thing left is to get selected for the Indian team. Every parent wants their child to progress and succeed," Auqib's father told IANS.

A consistent wicket-taker across formats in domestic cricket over the past few seasons, Auqib Nabi (registered as Auqib Dar) is primarily a swing bowler. Recently, however, the Jammu & Kashmir bowler has added new dimensions to his game—most notably improved death-overs skills—which have significantly boosted his value.

His recent Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy performances underline that progress: 15 wickets in seven matches at an economy rate below eight, figures that support the effort he has invested. Has been a net bowler with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the past.

Nabi made his Ranji Trophy debut for Jammu and Kashmir in 2020 and announced himself with a three-wicket haul against Karnataka in the quarter-final. In the previous Ranji season, he was in outstanding form, claiming 49 wickets from nine matches at an impressive average of 13.08.

Earlier this year, Nabi once grabbed everyone's eyeballs by bagging a five-wicket haul, which included four wickets in four balls during the 2025-26 Duleep Trophy game between North Zone and East Zone.

