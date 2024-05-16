Delhi Capitals
J·May 16, 2024, 12:15 pm
FIR filed against KSCA management over allegations of serving stale food during RCB-DC clash
J·May 11, 2024, 10:18 am
Delhi Capitals receive major blow in race for IPL playoffs, Rishabh Pant suspended for one match
J·Apr 06, 2024, 12:36 pm
'Not his fault for replacing Rohit Sharma as Mumbai Indians captain': Ganguly reprehends fans for booing Hardik Pandya
J·Mar 23, 2024, 11:32 am
IPL 2024: DC skipper Rishabh Pant's comeback knock a dissapointing one, scores 18 runs
J·Mar 17, 2024, 02:12 pm
DC skipper Meg Lanning wins toss; elects to bat first against RCB in WPL 2024 Final
J·Mar 17, 2024, 01:14 pm
"Bring it home": Pant, Ponting wish Meg Lanning's Delhi Capitals ahead of WPL 2024 final
J·Mar 17, 2024, 01:02 pm
"Bring the trophy home...": AB de Villiers wishes RCB best ahead of WPL final clash with DC
J·Mar 12, 2024, 07:37 am
Rishabh Pant declared fully fit as wicket-keeper batter, to take part in IPL 2024
J·May 17, 2023, 10:57 pm
IPL 2023: Rossouw, Prithvi fifties lead Delhi Capitals to 15-run win, dent PBKS' playoff chances
J·May 13, 2023, 09:42 pm
IPL 2023: Prabhsimran, Spinners Lead Punjab Kings To A 31-Run Win Over Delhi Capitals
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
WPL 2023: I'm sure we will have many more titles in the longer run, says Delhi's Shikha Pandey
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
WPL 2023 Final: Ponting, Warner, Ganguly send best wishes to Meg Lanning-led Delhi Capitals
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Why Pant did not opt for DRS against Tim David
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
IPL 2022: Heartbreak for DC as Mumbai help RCB to reach playoffs
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Delhi Capitals have a never-say-die attitude: Warner
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
IPL 2022: Thakur, spinners help Delhi defeat Punjab by 17 runs; enter top four
