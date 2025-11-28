It feels like home: Sree Charani 'very happy' to be back with Delhi Capitals

New Delhi, Nov 28 (IANS) India spinner Sree Charani expressed her elation on being acquired by Delhi Capitals for Rs 1.3 crore in the WPL 2026 auction on Thursday for the upcoming season.

Charani made her WPL debut with Delhi Capitals in 2025 when she was picked up for Rs 55 lakh in the auction held in 2024.

"Before the auction, I was just hoping to play in WPL this season with any team. But I am very happy to be back with Delhi Capitals. It feels like home and I love playing for this team,” she said on JioHotstar.

On her goals after returning to Delhi Capitals, the 21-year-old said, "I feel very proud to be part of Delhi Capitals again. This is my chance to contribute to the team once more. I'm grateful to be back with DC and looking forward to a good season ahead. I'm just hoping for the best to happen for our team."

Apart from Sree, Delhi Capitals' major picks in the auction were South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt, West Indies all-rounder Chinelle Henry and India star Sneh Rana.

Sneh brimmed with confidence about the upcoming season and said Sree’s pick was the best by the side. "Our team combination looks very good, strong and well-sorted. Shree Charani remains Delhi's best young pick and I'm sure she'll do well this season. I'm hopeful we'll have a great season and finally lift the trophy this time," she said.

"I'm very excited to play for Delhi Capitals and get this new opportunity. I look forward to teaming up with new teammates - it will be a great experience. Delhi has explosive Indian batters like Shafali Verma and Jemimah Rodrigues, and I'm really excited to meet and play with them," Sneh added.

Sharing her emotion after the auction, Chinelle Henry said, "Honestly, I was really nervous and excited. Now I can finally breathe again. I'm so happy to be returning to India and joining the DC family. I'm actually lost for words - just sitting here in my living room in Australia, feeling overwhelmed with joy."

