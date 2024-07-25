Sports News
J·Jul 25, 2024, 07:15 am
World number one Jannik Sinner withdraws from Paris Olympics
J·Jun 18, 2024, 12:15 pm
Pakistani Bowler Haris Rauf Caught in Controversy! Watch
J·Mar 24, 2024, 12:56 pm
IPL 2024: Sanju Samson's magnificent 82* guides RR to 193/4 against LSG
J·Feb 16, 2024, 09:28 am
Jurel, Ashwin give upper hand to India over England in Rajkot Test
J·Feb 08, 2024, 10:07 am
Messi's absence in Hong Kong match beyond 'realm of sports' says China as fury builds
J·Jan 28, 2024, 06:39 am
Hockey5s Women's World Cup: India's Runner-Up Finish After 2-7 Loss to Netherlands
J·Jan 07, 2024, 11:15 am
Real Madrid’s Ancelotti: Patience Key After Guler's Debut
J·Jan 04, 2024, 12:41 pm
Redemption in two days: India conquers spiteful Cape Town deck, level series with SA
J·Jan 04, 2024, 11:40 am
Kohli, Shami, Gill nominated for ICC Men's ODI Cricketer of the Year 2023 award
J·Jan 01, 2024, 01:59 pm
Manchester United's Van de Beek loaned to Frankfurt for rest of season
J·Dec 26, 2023, 01:48 pm
South Africa speedster Kagiso Rabada puts India on backfoot in 1st Test (Day 1, Tea)
J·Dec 12, 2023, 07:23 am
"Plan is to win the game": Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti ahead of Union Berlin match
J·Nov 21, 2023, 09:18 am
Country stands with them today and always: PM Modi on team India's cricket World Cup loss
J·Nov 20, 2023, 05:57 am
"You are our pride": Amitabh Bachchan's message for team India after World Cup 2023 loss
J·Nov 20, 2023, 05:27 am
Virat Kohli gifts Maxwell his jersey after Australia's World Cup final triumph
J·Oct 07, 2023, 04:25 am
"Momentous achievement...a remarkable milestone": PM Modi hails India's Asian Games contingent as medal tally hits 100
