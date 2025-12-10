BFI forced to reschedule Elite National Boxing due to pollution norms in North India

New Delhi, Dec 10 (IANS) The 9th Elite Men's & Women's National Boxing Championship, earlier scheduled from December 31, 2025, to January 6, 2026, at Gautam Buddha University, Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, has been rescheduled, the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) announced on Wednesday.

In light of the pollution control measures mandated by the Government and effective until December 31, 2025, the Championship will now be held from January 4 to 10, 2026, at the same venue, the BFI said in a release.

All other arrangements remain unchanged. Further updates will be shared in due course, the release said.

This is the first time that the BFI will host the men’s and women’s National Boxing Championships simultaneously, bringing India’s premier senior talent under one roof.

When the rescheduled tournament will be held, Services enter as the defending Men’s National Champions, while Railways aim to retain the Women’s Team Championship title.

"Units from across the country will compete across ten weight categories each for men and women, in full compliance with World Boxing Technical & Competition Rules. Each unit is permitted to field one boxer per category, with no reserves allowed. Eligible boxers must be born between January 1, 1985, and December 31, 2006," the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) said in a release.

All matches will follow the international competition format, consisting of three rounds of three minutes each, with one-minute rest periods and the 10-point must scoring system.

Many of India’s brightest stars at the World Boxing Cup Finals began their ascent at the previous Nationals. Sachin Siwach and Hitesh Gulia, who claimed gold at the World Boxing Cup Finals, were first crowned National Champions. Minakshi and Jaismine, now the reigning World Champions, also made their early statements at these very events.

With the international calendar progressing towards the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic cycle, the 9th Elite Men's & Women's National Boxing Championship once again serve as the gateway to India’s elite programme.

--IANS

bsk/