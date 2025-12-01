‘Felt like I had gone 8-9 years back,’ says Kuldeep on Kohli’s ravishing 135 against Proteas

New Delhi, Dec 1 (IANS) India spinner Kuldeep Yadav said he felt as though he had been taken back almost a decade after witnessing Virat Kohli’s innings against South Africa. He opined that the former captain is still batting the way he used to between 2016 and 2019.”

Kohli turned back the clock with a blistering 135-run knock against the Proteas on Sunday as the two teams squared off in the first ODI of the three-match series at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi.

The 37-year-old scored a composed fifty and was quick to convert it into a ton as he took on the opposition bowlers with flair and style. Though he couldn’t remain unbeaten at the end of the innings, his fireworks proved sufficient for India’s win as he rightfully bagged the Player of the Match award.

Speaking to bcci.tv, Kuldeep praised Kohli for his confident knock, saying, “My career started with Virat Bhai when he was the captain. The way he batted, I felt I had gone back 8-9 years, the way he was batting in 2017, 2018, 2019, 2016 even. It was a very good innings and he looked very confident. Whatever his shot selection was, the ball was coming nicely off the bat.”

Kuldeep also stated that Kohli and the seniors on the side keep providing insights to the bowlers and share inputs on what the pacers and spinners can do to improve their games.

“It feels good being around him. You get to learn a lot. You always get inputs. Even in bowling, you get inputs as to what you can do. It feels good to be with the seniors. There is energy and intensity in the team, as you have seen in the field. We are very lucky with it.”

Having taken a 1-0 lead with a 17-run win in the series opener, India will now host South Africa at Raipur’s Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium on Wednesday for the second ODI.

