Virat Kohli

Cricket
·Aug 27, 2024, 06:51 am

"Players' careers are going to get longer...": Sanjay Bangar on Rohit, Virat's longevity

Cricket
·Jul 22, 2024, 06:31 am

"Big shoes to fill": Gautam Gambhir after taking charge as India's head coach across formats

Cricket
·Jul 04, 2024, 03:49 pm

Joy, thrill, emotions mark Team India's victory parade from Marine Drive to Mumbai's Wankhade Stadium

Cricket
·Jul 04, 2024, 12:26 pm

Gloomy November 19 to jubilant July 4: Journey of Team India's two meetings with PM Modi

Cricket
·Jul 04, 2024, 10:23 am

"A great honour": Virat Kohli after T20 World Cup-winning India team meets PM Modi

Cricket
·Jul 04, 2024, 07:15 am

Virat Kohli celebrates T20 WC success with family after reaching Delhi

Cricket
·Jul 04, 2024, 05:50 am

Rohit Sharma dances to tunes of 'dhol', celebrates India's T20 WC win in style! Watch

Cricket
·Jul 02, 2024, 08:57 am

"He stood like the rock of Gibraltar...": Sidhu hails Virat's T20 WC final match-winning knock

Cricket
·Jul 01, 2024, 07:33 am

Captaincy will be decided by the selectors: Jay Shah on Team India's next T20I skipper

Cricket
·Jun 29, 2024, 12:31 pm

"Our dream will be fulfilled": Virat Kohli's childhood coach hopeful of India lifting T20 World Cup

Cricket
·Jun 28, 2024, 10:15 am

Marauding India up against resolute South Africa in epic WC finale

Cricket
·Jun 20, 2024, 01:56 pm

T20 WC: A look at Virat Kohli's stunning record against Afghanistan

Cricket
·Jun 14, 2024, 12:43 pm

Pant loves Virat if he bats at no 3, hope India bring T20 WC back: Sreesanth

Cricket
·Jun 09, 2024, 12:41 pm

Team that keeps the emotion back will win: Yuvraj Singh on India vs Pakistan clash

Cricket
·Jun 09, 2024, 05:35 am

"Rohit, Kohli ko apna dost samjho": India fans engage in fun banter with Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi ahead of marquee clash

Cricket
·Jun 08, 2024, 01:06 pm

"Virat will have to tone down his aggression....": Mohammed Kaif on batter's role against Pakistan in T20 WC clash

