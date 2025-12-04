India vs South Africa Prediction 3rd ODI, South Africa tour of India 2025

Two games and two high-scoring games have made the final ODI more interesting. India won the first game in Ranchi, and South Africa replied with a record-breaking chase in Raipur. Virat Kohli had two consecutive centuries in two games. Ruturaj Gaikwad looked good in the second game with his maiden ton. But India have not been convincing in two games because of their poor bowling plans and wayward execution.

After losing the test series, India can't afford to lose the ODI series now. The series decider will be live from ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam, on December 6 (Saturday) at 1:30 PM IST. The conditions in both games have played a crucial part in the result. As seen in two games, the dew has made the bowlers struggle.

Hence, the toss will be important here. Aiden Markram looked in good touch with a century. Quinton de Kock is the only batter who has yet to fire, but all other South African batters are performing well. For India, they need to find the right combination and need to make a few changes to their bowling units.

IND vs SA: Match Info.

Series : South Africa tour of India 2025

Match : India vs South Africa, 3rd ODI

Venue : Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam

Date : December 06, 2025 (Saturday)

India vs South Africa: Head-to-Head: IND (41) – SA (52)

South Africa have stretched their winning tally to 52 wins against India in ODIs. Overall, these sides have played 96 ODIs; India have won 41 matches, and three matches have been called off.

IND vs SA: Pitch Report

The wicket in ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam, is pretty flat, and it is a high-scoring venue. We might see another 300+ game. The conditions here are largely in favor of the batters. Fast bowlers will get early swing because of the humidity, but the dew can make it very difficult bowling in the second innings. Hence, bowling first can give a big advantage.

IND vs SA: Live Streaming Details

· TV: Star Sports Network

· Digital: Jio Hotstar (App or Website)

IND vs SA: Weather Report

The weather forecast for Saturday in Vizag will be clear with a humid evening. The temperature will rise up to 26°C, with a humidity around 60-65 percent and a moderate wind speed of 14 kmph.

IND vs SA: Last Five Results

South Africa: L, W, L, L, W

India: L, L, W, W, L

India vs South Africa: Predicted XIs:

India: Y. Jaiswal, R. Sharma, V. Kohli, R. Gaikwad, KL Rahul (c & wk), R. Jadeja, N. Reddy, K. Yadav, H. Rana, A. Singh, P. Krishna

South Africa: A. Markram, Q. de Kock (wk), T. Bavuma, T. de Zorzi, M. Breetzke, D. Brevis, C. Bosch, M. Jansen, K. Maharaj, N. Burger, L. Ngidi

IND vs SA: Probable Best Batter

South Africa: Aiden Markram slammed a great century in the chase in Raipur. He has always been the top wicket for any opposition when it comes to must-win games for South Africa.

India: With two matches and two centuries, Virat Kohli has certainly shut down his critics. He is the man in form and will be the one to watch out for.

IND vs SA: Probable Best Bowler

South Africa: Nandre Burger has been bowling well and performed well in two games. He has taken early wickets and controlled the scoring rate of India.

India: Kuldeep Yadav is the only bowler from India who has looked good in two games. All other bowlers have failed for India so far.

India vs South Africa Today’s Match Prediction: If we look at the pattern in two games, the toss has played a vital role. Even in the third game, the conditions will be in favor of chasing in Vizag. So, whoever wins the toss and bowls first will have a clear edge over the opposition. Both teams have not bowled well and conceded runs.

The batting units for both sides have done well. But India have had good starts in both games, but if the top order fails, India will because they are going with all-rounders rather than specialist batters in the middle. Then, India's luck with the toss is just horrible. Hence, we think South Africa are more settled to win this game on Saturday.

