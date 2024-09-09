Mamata Banerjee urges doctors to return to duty, refutes offering money to deceased doctor's family

Mamata Banerjee denies offering money to the family of a murdered trainee doctor and urges doctors to resume work amid ongoing protests at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College. India defeats Japan 5-1 in Hero Asian Champions Trophy 2024 with goals by Sukhjeet Singh, Abhishek, Sanjay, and Uttam Singh. India leads the points table with consecutive wins. Akshay Kumar celebrates his 57th birthday with warm wishes from Kareena Kapoor and exciting film announcements, including 'Bhooth Bangla' and 'Singham Again'.
