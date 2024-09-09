West Bengal

Mamata Banerjee urges doctors to return to duty, refutes offering money to deceased doctor's family

Mamata Banerjee denies offering money to the family of a murdered trainee doctor and urges doctors to resume work amid ongoing protests at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College.
Hockey

Asian Champions Trophy: Dominant India breeze past Japan with 5-1 win

India defeats Japan 5-1 in Hero Asian Champions Trophy 2024 with goals by Sukhjeet Singh, Abhishek, Sanjay, and Uttam Singh. India leads the points table with consecutive wins.

Kareena Kapoor Khan drops adorable pic with Akshay Kumar on his Birthday

Akshay Kumar celebrates his 57th birthday with warm wishes from Kareena Kapoor and exciting film announcements, including 'Bhooth Bangla' and 'Singham Again'.

UN rights chief calls on states to challenge Israel over occupation

Sep 09, 2024, 11:13 am

Delhi govt bans production, sale and use of firecrackers till Jan 1

Sep 09, 2024, 11:07 am

Haryana polls: AAP releases first list of 20 candidates amid talks of alliance with Congress

Sep 09, 2024, 11:01 am

Northern Railway accepts resignation of Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia

Sep 09, 2024, 10:56 am

Manipur CM Biren Singh meets school students, assures them of addressing their concerns

Sep 09, 2024, 10:31 am

Defence Ministry signs Rs 26,000 cr contract with HAL for 240 AL-31FP aero engines of Su-30MKI aircraft

Sep 09, 2024, 10:25 am

"A small heart, can never be big": Shivraj Singh Chauhan slams Rahul Gandhi for his Dallas statement

Sep 09, 2024, 10:12 am

Jon Bernthal wins Guest Actor in Comedy Series at 2024 Creative Arts Emmys

Sep 09, 2024, 10:03 am

"Mamata Banerjee standing with rapists...head of India's democracy bowed in shame": BJP leader Gaurav Bhatia

Sep 09, 2024, 10:00 am

US prepares to challenge Google’s online ad dominance

Sep 09, 2024, 09:34 am

"PM Modi's abject failure in Manipur is unforgivable": Mallikarjun Kharge

Sep 09, 2024, 09:27 am

"Part-time leader...black spot on democracy": BJP leader Gaurav Bhatia slams Rahul Gandhi over 'unemployment' remarks

Sep 09, 2024, 09:20 am

Australia holds largest warfare exercise-Kakadu, over 30 nations to take part

Sep 09, 2024, 08:48 am

Yudhra: Look at Siddhant Chaturvedi, Malavika Mohanan's dance moves in "Sohni Lagdi"

Sep 09, 2024, 08:34 am

RG Kar case: SC orders immediate removal of victim's photos from social media, urges doctors to return to work by 5 PM tomorrow

Sep 09, 2024, 08:27 am

Germany says Russia's foreign intelligence behind NATO, EU cyberattacks

Sep 09, 2024, 08:09 am

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince meets PM Narendra Modi in Delhi

Sep 09, 2024, 06:59 am

"Crime is flourishing in Bihar; CM is exhausted, unable to manage state": Tejashwi Yadav hits out at state govt

Sep 09, 2024, 06:49 am

