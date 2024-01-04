IND vs SA
J·Jan 04, 2024, 11:33 am
Bumrah's six-fer matches Markram's scintillating ton as SA set target of 79 for India (Day 2, Lunch)
J·Jan 04, 2024, 10:45 am
"This match will be over on Day 2": Akash Chopra after 23 wickets fell on Day 1
J·Jan 03, 2024, 02:41 pm
India take 98-run first innings lead
J·Dec 26, 2023, 01:48 pm
South Africa speedster Kagiso Rabada puts India on backfoot in 1st Test (Day 1, Tea)
J·Dec 26, 2023, 08:45 am
South Africa put India to bat in first Test; Prasidh Krishna makes debut
J·Dec 23, 2023, 02:07 pm
Rain threat on opening day, Centurion track to help pacers: Curator Bloy
J·Dec 23, 2023, 09:14 am
Ruturaj Gaikwad ruled out of Test series against South Africa due to injury
J·Dec 22, 2023, 04:24 am
Samson, Arshdeep Singh shine as India clinch 2-1 ODI series victory against South Africa
J·Dec 12, 2023, 03:09 pm
South Africa win toss, opt to bowl against India in 2nd T20I
J·Dec 10, 2023, 06:19 am
It's encouraging when you do well out of your comfort zone: Suryakumar on SA series
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Ind vs SA: Rishabh Pant rues lack of execution in bowling
