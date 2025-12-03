IND vs SA 2nd ODI: Head-to-Head & Top Player Battles to Watch Out for in Raipur

The second IND vs SA ODI will be held at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur on Wednesday.

India managed to surpass the onslaught by Marco Jansen and Corbin Bosch and recorded a 17-run win in Ranchi to take a 1-0 lead. Virat Kohli looked a million dollars and struck his 52nd ODI ton. Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul also chipped in with crucial half-centuries. With the ball, Kuldeep Yadav was the difference-maker.

For South Africa, Jansen, Bosch, and Matthew Breetzke scored half-centuries; there were some good contributions from their lower-order batters. So, both teams had some positives, which they will take into the second ODI on Wednesday at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur, at 1:30 PM IST.

These sides are expected to produce another cliffhanger game. Both teams will plan against each other, and we will see another great battle here. Here we will talk about key player battles to watch out for in the IND vs SA 2nd ODI, with their head-to-head records.

IND vs SA 2nd ODI: Head-to-Head Record in ODIs

The first ODI between the two sides was played in 1991, in South Africa's re-admission to cricket after a 21-year ban. India won that game at Eden Gardens and won the first ODI series win between the two sides. In total, these two sides have played 95 ODIs.

The Proteas have managed to win 51 matches, and India have won 41 matches. Three matches between the two have ended without a result. The last time South Africa won an ODI series in India was in 2015/16.

· Total Matches: 95

· India: 41

· South Africa: 51

· No-Result: 03

5 Player Battles to Watch Out for in 1st IND vs SA ODI