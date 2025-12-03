IND vs SA 2nd ODI: Head-to-Head & Top Player Battles to Watch Out for in Raipur

The second IND vs SA ODI will be held at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur on Wednesday.
India managed to surpass the onslaught by Marco Jansen and Corbin Bosch and recorded a 17-run win in Ranchi to take a 1-0 lead. Virat Kohli looked a million dollars and struck his 52nd ODI ton. Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul also chipped in with crucial half-centuries. With the ball, Kuldeep Yadav was the difference-maker.
For South Africa, Jansen, Bosch, and Matthew Breetzke scored half-centuries; there were some good contributions from their lower-order batters. So, both teams had some positives, which they will take into the second ODI on Wednesday at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur, at 1:30 PM IST.
These sides are expected to produce another cliffhanger game. Both teams will plan against each other, and we will see another great battle here. Here we will talk about key player battles to watch out for in the IND vs SA 2nd ODI, with their head-to-head records.
IND vs SA 2nd ODI: Head-to-Head Record in ODIs
The first ODI between the two sides was played in 1991, in South Africa's re-admission to cricket after a 21-year ban. India won that game at Eden Gardens and won the first ODI series win between the two sides. In total, these two sides have played 95 ODIs.
The Proteas have managed to win 51 matches, and India have won 41 matches. Three matches between the two have ended without a result. The last time South Africa won an ODI series in India was in 2015/16.
5 Player Battles to Watch Out for in 1st IND vs SA ODI
Rohit Sharma vs Lungi Ngidi
Rohit has now scored one century and two fifties in his last three innings, which shows how good he is batting at the moment. So, South Africa will need to stop him early. Because if he scores another fifty, he will set a good platform for the other batters to come and score.
Marco Jansen got him out in the first game, but that was too late. Hence, South Africa need to bring back their experienced pacer Lungi Ngidi. He has dismissed Rohit two times in ODIs off just 36 balls and can do it again.
Virat Kohli vs Keshav Maharaj
Virat Kohli looked hungry in Ranchi and finished with a century. He will be looking to play another good knock here to take the team to the series win. That is why if the Proteas can find a way to stop him early, India can be under pressure. Virat played the pacers pretty well.
That is where South Africa missed the trick by resting Keshav Maharaj. Virat has struggled a bit against left-arm spinners, and Maharaj has dismissed the Indian star two times in ODIs. So, this can be an important matchup for this game.
KL Rahul vs Marco Jansen
KL Rahul in the middle order is like a wall. He soaks up the pressure and can change different gears according to the situation. If he gets out, India's middle order is very inexperienced, and South Africa can dominate them. It was his fifty that took India to 350 in Ranchi.
But Marco Jansen is someone who has troubled Rahul in international cricket. He dismissed him in Ranchi as well. In ODIs, Rahul has faced 17 balls from Jansen and gotten out twice. In tests also, Jansen has dismissed him four times, making it six times in total.
Aiden Markram vs Arshdeep Singh
Like Virat or Rohit for India, Aiden Markram is equally important for South Africa with the bat. He failed in the first game but can't get out cheaply again. He is someone who can play long innings and keep charging the bowler.
However, India have Arshdeep Singh against him. The Indian pacer had the better of him in Ranchi and dismissed him. Even in T20Is, Arshdeep has dismissed Markram three times. So, it will be an exciting battle when these two are up against each other in the power play.
Quinton de Kock vs Harshit Rana
Quinton de Kock had his first duck in ODIs against India in Ranchi. He had a brilliant delivery by Harshit Rana and got out. But India know the threat De Kock brings in because he likes batting against India. The Southpaw has six centuries in 21 innings and great numbers.
His form is also good, as he scored a century and two fifties prior to the first game. Harshit Rana is a good new-ball bowler who can swing at pace. De Kock will look to take him on, and Harshit will not back down