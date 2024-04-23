ODI cricket
J·Apr 23, 2024, 12:35 pm
Sri Lanka's Chamari Athapaththu rises to No. 1 in ICC Women's ODI batting rankings
J·Mar 08, 2024, 12:25 pm
Afghanistan batter Noor Ali Zadran retires from international cricket
J·Dec 17, 2023, 11:55 am
Arshdeep Singh becomes first Indian pacer to take five-wicket haul against South Africa in ODIs
J·Nov 19, 2023, 12:19 pm
Men's ODI WC: Rohit surpasses Gayle's record for most sixes against a single opponent
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Australia beat India by 10 wickets in 2nd ODI
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Bairstow wants to play all formats of the game for 'as long as possible'
Join our newsletter 🎉Read and share new perspectives on just about any topic. Everyone’s welcome.