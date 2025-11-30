‘You know where this man stands,’ says Sunil Gavaskar as Kohli breaks major Tendulkar record

Ranchi, Nov 30 (IANS) Former India great Sunil Gavaskar lavished praise on Virat Kohli and rated him highly after the 37-year-old notched up his 52nd century in the 50-over format to break the legendary Sachin Tendulkar’s record. Kohli achieved the feat during the first ODI between India and South Africa on Sunday at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi.

Kohli’s dominant innings did more than just stabilise India’s score; it elevated him to a new level of batting greatness. His latest century not only solidified his status as one of cricket’s modern legends but also held significant historical importance. By surpassing Tendulkar’s record of 49 ODI centuries, Kohli now stands at the top of the men’s ODI centuries list.

With his 52nd century in this format, he broke one of Tendulkar’s most renowned records, becoming the player with the most centuries scored in a single format. This milestone felt both inevitable and remarkable, further highlighting a career rich with achievements.

What followed was a flood of appreciation for the former India skipper, as Gavaskar was among those joining the bandwagon. Speaking on JioStar during the mid-innings break, the legendary cricketer said, “Those who’ve played with Virat Kohli and against him, they all agree that he’s the greatest of ODIs. Ricky Ponting also rated him as the GOAT. It’s very tough to get appreciation from Australians. When you pass Sachin, you know where this man stands.”

Having announced his retirement from Tests and T20Is, ODI is the only format Kohli plays internationally, and he looks to end his career with one more World Cup in the kitty, aiming high for the 2027 global event. However, the stalwart has faced several criticisms in recent times, with many experts and pundits suggesting he calls time on his career.

But Kohli, after impressing in Australia last month, continued his strong run of form, this time at home, and went on to notch up a monstrous 135 off 120 balls before being dismissed. Thanks to his century, followed by half-centuries by Rohit Sharma and captain KL Rahul, India posted a 350-run target for the Proteas to chase.

--IANS

vi/bsk/