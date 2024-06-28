South Africa Cricket
J·Jun 28, 2024, 10:15 am
Marauding India up against resolute South Africa in epic WC finale
J·Jun 27, 2024, 08:16 am
South Africa banish semifinal jinx with 9-wicket win over Afghanistan to enter final
J·Jun 27, 2024, 08:16 am
Choke-hold: A look at South Africa's painful past at ICC events
J·Jun 24, 2024, 05:27 am
T20 WC: South Africa defy Chase's heroics, move to semis with three-wicket win over West Indies
J·Jun 10, 2024, 02:16 pm
T20 WC: In clash of unbeaten sides, South Africa win toss, opt to bat against Bangladesh
J·Jan 04, 2024, 12:41 pm
Redemption in two days: India conquers spiteful Cape Town deck, level series with SA
J·Jan 03, 2024, 07:11 am
Suryakumar doesn't quite know what to do in ODIs but he is a freak in T20 cricket: Nasser Hussain
J·Dec 27, 2023, 11:26 am
India all out for 245 in first innings in opening Test against South Africa
