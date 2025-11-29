1st ODI: White-ball cricket is about playing high-pressure moments well, says SA batting coach Prince

Ranchi, Nov 29 (IANS) South Africa batting coach Ashwell Prince emphasised the importance of pressure on the Proteas performing at clutch moments ahead of the first ODI against India at JSCA Stadium.

Proteas come on the heels of whitewashing hosts India at home and winning a Test series 2-0. They first beat India by 30 runs in Kolkata and then by 408 runs in Guwahati.

Prince highlighted the performance of red-ball series but cautioned the Proteas to improve on performing in high-pressure environments.

“I think at the moment the squad has focused predominantly on Test cricket and, as far as white-ball cricket is concerned, a lot of the focus has been on T20 with the World Cup coming up soon. So in the 50-over space, we’ve been able to try different combinations. I’d say we’re doing pretty well in both batting and bowling departments. If there’s one area we could improve, it’s the bigger moments – tighter moments, clutch moments. White-ball cricket is about high-pressure environments, intensity, and playing those moments well.”

With conditions likely to favour batters in Ranchi, dew is expected to come play in the later part of the innings, team batting first will look to put big score on the board.

“Our homework tells us there’s a lot of dew expected. Teams tend to prefer chasing if they win the toss. But if you get a good pitch upfront and post a massive score, it can affect the chasing team because they feel they have to start at a high tempo and that’s when you can lose wickets. If we bat first, we’ll need to post a formidable score to apply pressure.”

India's two white-ball superstars, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma return to international cricket after the Australia tour. However, their performances did not quite match expectations on that occasion. Now, with conditions favourable and with both having a point to prove, fans are eager to see their bats do the talking once again.

“No, I wouldn’t say it’s extra pressure. As South Africans touring India, it’s always exciting. With those two names in the line-up, we expect a full house and that’s exciting. We try to focus on what damage we can cause the opposition rather than how they can hurt us. They’re world-class, they’re dangerous, but the focus is on our strengths and how we impose our game.”

“It’d be nice to carry the momentum, but there’s personnel change in both teams, so the Series will have a different feel. All formats are important on a tour like this and we’d like to keep the momentum going.”

India, meanwhile, are missing the services of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer, presenting KL Rahul and coach Gautam Gambhir with a mix of openings and headaches as they shape the squad’s immediate future.

“All around, India have a fantastic team in both batting and bowling. The results will hinge on crucial moments in matches. Playing those moments well is important.”

Prince also acknowledged the momentum Proteas carry with them after winning Test series but white-ball tour comes with a reset buttton for them ahead of T20 World Cup 2026.

“The most important thing for us is our mentality. Historically, South African teams came here and the conditions felt foreign. These days our players tour the subcontinent more, even in shorter formats, so conditions aren’t as foreign. What’s important is not to pre-empt how a pitch will play. A keyword for us is adaptability – whatever the conditions are on the day, we adapt our style accordingly.”

“It’s not lost on anyone how massive that achievement was. We certainly enjoyed the evening afterwards. I can’t give you too much detail about the enjoyment.”

Prince praised all-round performance of Jansen and his importance in the white-ball tour both with bat and ball. “Marco has a phenomenal Test record – average in the early 20s, strike rate around 38. And then you add his batting. What’s important for him is clarity. At number eight or nine, you don’t have many partners, so once he’s in, he needs to score quickly. Playing an aggressive role is something we’ve discussed. His innings put us in a dominating position. Then with the ball, he adapted brilliantly. We didn’t expect the pitch to bounce that much. The batters said the bounce was steep, so the bowlers used the bouncer more. Again, adaptability is what matters.”

Welcoming Quinton de Kock, Prince said, “He’s massive. Just like Rohit and Virat strengthen India, Quinny has a similar effect for us. His experience and the quality he showed in Pakistan boosts the dressing room. We’ve got quite a few young left-handers and young players. For them to sit with him, talk to him, and bat with him out in the middle does a lot for their growth. He’s a big influence for us.”

--IANS

hs/