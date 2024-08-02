ODI series
Indian players wear black armbands against Sri Lanka in former India cricketer Aunshuman Gaekwad's memory
1st ODI: Sri Lanka win toss, decide to bat against India
South Africa win toss, put India to bat in 2nd ODI, Rinku Singh gets his debut cap
Ind Vs SA, 3rd ODI: India Clinch Series Win With Seven-Wicket Victory Over South Africa
Why Shreyas is 'unhappy' despite India's series win...
Strong domestic and IPL cricket has prepared us for chasing big totals: Shikhar Dhawan
Rain has the final say in Leeds ODI decider, South Africa share series with England 1-1
India to tour Zimbabwe for three-match ODI series in August
Following ODI series win against England, India consolidate No. 3 position in ICC rankings
Want to finish series against West Indies on a high for sure: Tamim Iqbal
Mohammad Nawaz shines as Pak clinch series victory over WI
