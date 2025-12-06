3rd ODI: Team looked at me more proudly after winning the toss, says K.L. Rahul as India beat SA to win series 2-1

Visakhapatnam, Dec 6 (IANS) As India thrashed South Africa by nine wickets in the series-deciding third and final ODI match to win the series 2-1, India's stand-in skipper K.L. Rahul said he and his teammates were happier with him for winning the toss after 20-odd games.

Rahul lost the toss in the first two matches of this series, and India had to bowl second in both the matches, their bowlers hampered by the copious amount of dew that drenches the field at this time of the year, making bowling with the wet ball a lot difficult. The hosts won the first match by 17 runs in Ranchi and lost the second by four wickets in Raipur.

Winning the toss on Saturday meant Rahul chose to bowl first in Visakhapatnam, and the Indian bowlers excelled, operating with a dry ball, dismissing South Africa for 270, whereas the first two matches produced scores close to 350.

"I don't think the team has looked at me more proudly after the toss. We got tough conditions in the first two games, glad to give bowlers a break on a tough outfield. The surface was good, we picked wickets in bunches," said KL Rahul before receiving the trophy for winning the series 2-1.

Kuldeep Yadav (4-41) and Prasidh Krishna (4-66) grabbed four wickets apiece as India made the most of the opportunity to bowl with a dry ball. Rahul was especially happy with Prasidh Krishna's effort as the bowler had come under severe flak after being carted around in the first two matches.

"We know with teams that go hard, it can be chasing 400 or playing one too many shots and getting out. Prasidh picked 2-3 wickets, which was crucial, then Kuldeep. That's how you contain teams in ODIs," said Rahul, who scored half-centuries in the first two matches of the series.

He said the wicket of South Africa opener Quinton de Kock was crucial on Saturday as he had scored a century off 80 balls and was looking very dangerous, hoping to change gears and attack the bowling. If he had managed that, South Africa could have posted a massive total and put India under pressure.

"QDK batted really well, he made 100 out of 160 odd. Was much tougher for newer batters, so his was a key wicket. Most pleasing thing has been how we've been able to handle pressure. In all games, SA batters have put us under pressure. One result didn't go our way, so we're not thinking too much about it. Plans, processes have been consistent. Doing the same thing worked out today," said Rahul in the post-match presentation on Saturday.

India will next play a three-match T20I series with South Africa, in which Suryakumar Yadav will lead the squad. India's next ODI assignment will be in January 2026 against visiting New Zealand.

