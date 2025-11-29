Massive privilege for current South African team to go up against Virat and Rohit: Steyn

New Delhi, Nov 29 (IANS) On the eve of the first ODI between India and South Africa, former Proteas pacer Dale Steyn praised the impact of senior Indian stars Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, calling their presence both a significant challenge and a privilege for the visiting side.

Speaking ahead of the series opener, Steyn highlighted not only the players’ experience but also the enormous fan energy they bring with them, something he believes significantly influences the contest.

“They bring a ton of experience. I think the other thing is they bring a massive crowd and fan following, which is always one of the biggest things that you're playing against when you come to India. Recently, when the ladies were playing in the final, the Women's World Cup final against India, the Proteas women felt like they weren't just playing against 11, they were playing against an entire nation.”

Referring specifically to the aura of India’s senior-most batting icons, the former Protea quick added, “And that's obviously the same case when somebody like Virat and Rohit are part of the Indian men's team. They just bring so much more to them. So when you're out in the middle, you really feel the heat.”

Steyn, regarded as one of the greatest fast bowlers of his generation, said that facing stalwarts like Kohli and Rohit is a valuable opportunity for the current South African side.

“So it's fantastic to see them back. I think it's a true test of your skills to play against some of these great players, to still have them around. And we're seeing future great players as they develop in front of our eyes right now. To have these great players like Rohit and Virat and know what they've done in the past to still be playing right now, it's a massive privilege for the current South African team to go up against them.”

India and South Africa will begin their ODI battle in Ranchi on Sunday, and the series will then move to Raipur and Visakhapatnam for the second and third games.

