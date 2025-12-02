Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma show will continue: Dale Steyn

New Delhi, Dec 2 (IANS) Former South Africa cricketer Dale Steyn believes Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's show will continue in the ongoing ODI series ahead of the second ODI on Wednesday in Raipur.

At the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi, India overcame a scare and easily defeated South Africa in a closely contested match to win the first ODI by 17 runs and take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Speaking on the expectations from the second ODI, JioStar expert Dale Steyn said: “I think the Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma show will continue. I’m eager to see which fast bowlers, and which spinners, come out and do something interesting."

India put up a commanding first innings total, driven by a brilliant century from Virat Kohli and critical fifties from Rohit Sharma and K.L. Rahul following the early setback as India amassed a mammoth 398/8 in 50 overs. Later in the game, Kuldeep Yadav 4/68 and Harshit Rana 3/65 helped India beat the visitors by 17 runs.

The experienced pair of Rohit and Virat stitched together a fluent 136-run stand, taking the pressure off after the early setback. Rohit reached a brisk 57 off 51 balls and broke Shahid Afridi’s long-standing record for most ODI sixes before Marco Jansen trapped him lbw.

In the meantime, Kohli carried on unhindered, reaching his 83rd international century and 52nd ODI century. He advanced fast after reaching three figures, taking on Prenelan Subrayen with two fours and two sixes.

Rahul offered excellent support with a well-paced 60, adding 76 important runs with Kohli. After Kohli’s removal for 135, Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja pushed India towards a huge finish with a 65-run partnership. But a late mini-collapse that included wickets from Corbin Bosch and Jansen limited India to 349/8.

Steyn emphasised the importance of wicket-keeper batter Quinton de Kock's role and expects a big knock from him. "It’s been a batter’s paradise so far, so which bowlers will step up and really perform in the second ODI? Quinton de Kock didn’t score any runs in the first ODI, but I feel like he has a point to prove. He’s someone South Africa will lean on to score big for them.”

--IANS

hs/