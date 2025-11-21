Nortje returns to South Africa squad for T20Is against India, Hermann included for ODIs

Johannesburg, Nov 21 (IANS) Fast bowler Anrich Nortje has returned to South Africa’s squad for the T20I series against India, to be held from December 9-19, while batter Rubin Hermann has earned a call‑up for the ODI leg of the tour taking place from November 30 to December 6.

Nortje, 32, last turned out for South Africa in the 2024 Men’s T20 World Cup final against India in Barbados in June 2024. The fast bowler returned to competitive cricket through the CSA T20 Challenge with the Dolphins, after having fully recovered from a stress reaction injury that sidelined him from the Proteas’ trips to Zimbabwe, Australia, and England.

“Of course, we’ll miss KG (Kagiso Rabada) on this tour, but as we saw in the first Test win over India, this group has depth and that is one of our primary goals as a squad; to develop a unit filled with players who can step up at any time.”

"Every time someone is unavailable, it opens the door for another player to stand up. We want to see more players stand up as we have been seeing so often over the past couple of years.”

“It's also really good to welcome Anrich back into the T20I side after he missed the previous tours through injury. We know exactly what he brings, so we’re really looking forward to working with him,” said head coach Shukri Conrad in a statement.

Wicketkeeper-batter Hermann, meanwhile, made his ODI debut against Pakistan earlier this month. Temba Bavuma will lead the side in the ODI series against India to be played in Ranchi, Raipur, and Visakhapatnam. Aiden Markram returns to captain the T20I side for the series to be played in Cuttack, New Chandigarh, Dharamsala, Lucknow, and Ahmedabad, with David Miller also back in the set-up and Ryan Rickelton finding no place.

“We’re really looking forward to this white-ball tour for so many reasons. The T20I series in particular is an important opportunity for us to finalise our squad ahead of next year’s T20 World Cup, which will also be played in India. Getting clarity on combinations and roles now is crucial as we build towards that tournament.

“In the 50-over format, these matches will give us a clear picture of where we are as a group and what we need to keep building on as we shape the squad ahead of the 2027 World Cup,” added Conrad.

South Africa ODI squad: Temba Bavuma (captain), Ottneil Baartman, Corbin Bosch, Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, Quinton de Kock, Tony de Zorzi, Rubin Hermann, Keshav Maharaj, Marco Jansen, Aiden Markram, Lungi Ngidi, Ryan Rickelton, and Prenelan Subrayen.

South Africa T20I squad: Aiden Markram (captain), Ottneil Baartman, Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Quinton de Kock, Tony de Zorzi, Donovan Ferreira, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, George Linde, Kwena Maphaka, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, and Tristan Stubbs.

