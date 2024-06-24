Aiden Markram
J·Jun 24, 2024, 05:27 am
T20 WC: South Africa defy Chase's heroics, move to semis with three-wicket win over West Indies
J·Jun 10, 2024, 02:16 pm
T20 WC: In clash of unbeaten sides, South Africa win toss, opt to bat against Bangladesh
J·Dec 19, 2023, 11:36 am
South Africa win toss, put India to bat in 2nd ODI, Rinku Singh gets his debut cap
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Suryakumar Yadav maintains top spot in ICC T20I rankings; Babar moves up to third
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
IPL 2022: Tripathi, Markram Fifties Help Sunrisers Hyderabad Beat Knight Riders By Seven Wickets
