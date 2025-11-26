2nd Test: To beat a very good Indian team is a hell of an effort, says Harmer

Guwahati: South Africa off-spinner Simon Harmer hailed the team’s emphatic 2-0 series sweep over India, calling it as ‘a hell of an effort’. On day five’s play at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Harmer picked a match-winning six-for to ensure South Africa thrashed India by 408 runs.

Harmer also took the Player of the Series award for picking 17 wickets at an average of 8.94 and a strike rate of 28, as South Africa got a Test series win in India after 25 years. "Like I said in the last Test, it's been a long road. 10 years later, completely different feeling. Will leave with a lot more fonder memories from then. To beat a very good Indian team is a hell of an effort,” said Harmer at the conclusion of the game.

Asked about his six-fer in Guwahati, Harmer said, “I was just watching our second innings, after 40 overs, the ball got softer and it became easier. But there was the odd-ball, the ball that Rishabh got. Its nice to contribute, to get wickets and to get a fifer in India. I think in the second innings we knew they would bat for their lives, they put hell of a fight. But we knew if we put it in the right areas, things would happen.

He also lauded Aiden Markram and Marco Jansen for taking exceptional catches, as well as for skipper Temba Bavuma’s advice in changing his angles. “Sharp catches from Markram in the slips and Jansen as well which helps. When I was bowling from that end, I felt it was a left-hander's wicket, Temba asked me to change, and it was a great decision from him, and I was happy to get the wickets.”

Harmer also applauded his bowling partner Keshav Maharaj for providing him ample support. “Kesh's record speaks for itself, he deserves to be the number one spinner and I'm happy to play the supporting role. When given a chance, I'm happy to play the supporting role. I didn't bat well, Jasprit had my number. Another county stint with Essex, few games with the Titans that's what is next."

Jansen, who had memorable all-round contributions in the match, emphasised on the collective effort behind South Africa’s success. "Obviously, if you win any Test match, it's a nice feeling. Winning a Test match and a Test series in India is also very special. Very well done to all the guys. Everyone put their hands up in critical situations. Just everyone put their hands up when we needed them and proper team performance.”

“We just spoke about doing the simple things very well and then just assessing the wicket and trying to figure out our plans. If we needed to change things, we needed to change things. If not, then stick to what works.”

He also credited head coach Shukri Conrad for improving his batting. “I just give all the credit to Shukes. Shukes basically just told me to go out and play my game. Just be free, free up a little bit. The first Test, I was a bit tense - so I just went out there and tried to express myself.”

Jansen signed off by saying the series win over India means they need to trust their preparation more and improve as a unit. “For me, it just means everyone is working very hard. We're all working hard on our prep. We know what we're doing. We know what we need to go out and perform as a team and in an individual capacity.”

“So, we're always trying to improve. We always see where we can get better and all those fancy stuff. But, at the end of the day, when we're on the field, we just play for each other and we just give our best."

