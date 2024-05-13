T20I Series
J·May 13, 2024, 11:34 am
Afghan fan misbehaves with Pakistan speedster Shaheen Afridi in 2nd T20I against Pakistan
J·Jan 17, 2024, 03:50 pm
Rohit Sharma's Record-Breaking Century Propels India to 212/4 Against Afghanistan in 3rd T20I
J·Jan 17, 2024, 03:10 pm
India Opts to Bat After Winning Toss Against Afghanistan in third T20I Clash
J·Nov 29, 2023, 05:52 am
Maxwell's hundred carries Australia to five-wicket win over India
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Afghanistan fight back with convincing win to keep T20I series with Ireland alive
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Challengers, certainties aplenty as India's Asia Cup squad selection looms
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Everyone knows their job after playing so much of cricket: Shami
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
BCCI allows full capacity in stadiums for India-SA T20I series: Sources
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
India to host Australia for T20I series in September
