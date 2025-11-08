5th T20I: Could've gotten bigger scores, but we have done well in the series, says Abhishek

Brisbane, Nov 8 (IANS) After being named Player of the Series in India’s 2-1 T20I triumph over Australia, left-handed opener Abhishek Sharma said they could have got bigger scores in the series, but were satisfied to have done well in the trip. Abhishek amassed 163 runs in three innings at an average of 40.75.

"I've been waiting for this tournament. When I got to know we're going to Australia for T20Is, I was very excited. Have seen throughout my career that Australia is very batting-friendly. I feel we could've gotten bigger scores, but we've done well in the series,” said Abhishek in the post-match presentation ceremony.

He also acknowledged the challenge posed by Josh Hazlewood, praising the Australian pacer’s impact across the series. "The way he (Hazlewood) was bowling, it was beneficial for any team. I've said before that I always enjoy the battle between batters and bowlers. He's a world-class bowler."

"If you want to play good cricket and do well in the future, you have to face world-class bowlers. I was practising for these kinds of bowlers only because that's how you're going to do well for your team," added Abhishek.

He further credited captain Suryakumar Yadav and head coach Gautam Gambhir for empowering him to play with intent. "Special mention to the captain and coach, they've given me this responsibility to just go and express myself.”

“I feel as a batter, when you're scoring 20s and 30s, it's not easy for you as well because you know you can go longer. But the clarity they've given me to set the momentum for the team, that's what I've been practising in the nets and the off-season as well."

Looking ahead to next year’s Men’s T20 World Cup, Abhishek said the prospect of representing India on the global stage will be the fulfilment of a childhood dream. "It's one of the biggest tournaments. It's my dream come true moment if I'm playing the World Cup. As a kid, I've always dreamt about this - winning the World Cup. Will make sure I'm ready for that tournament."

