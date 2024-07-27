Gautam Gambhir
J·Jul 27, 2024, 01:20 pm
1st T20I: Sri Lanka win toss, decide to field against India
J·Jul 22, 2024, 06:31 am
"Big shoes to fill": Gautam Gambhir after taking charge as India's head coach across formats
J·Jul 15, 2024, 06:03 am
VVS Laxman presents Rinku Singh with 'Fielder of the Series' award after India's 4-1 triumph over Zimbabwe
J·Jul 10, 2024, 02:24 pm
Dravid happy to forgo bonus amount after T20 World Cup triumph
J·Jul 10, 2024, 08:20 am
Zaheer Khan, Lakshmipathy Balaji in consideration to be India's next bowling coach: Sources
J·Jul 09, 2024, 03:09 pm
Gautam Gambhir becomes new head coach of Indian men's cricket team
J·Jul 01, 2024, 06:09 am
Jay Shah confirms Team India's new head coach will join from Sri Lanka series
J·Jun 05, 2024, 06:27 am
Rohit Sharma tried to persuade Rahul Dravid to stay on as India coach
J·Mar 02, 2024, 05:28 am
Gautam Gambhir quitting politics? BJP MP asks Nadda to 'relieve' him of political duties
J·Jun 26, 2023, 07:46 am
‘What’s happening in India’, PM Modi asks BJP chief Nadda after returning from foreign visit
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Gambhir Wants India To Start Australia T20I Series With Pant Instead Of Karthik
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
'Delhi under rule of group of thugs', says Gautam Gambhir after CBI raid at Sisodia's house
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
In past 8 years, people of Delhi at receiving end of propaganda: Gautam Gambhir
