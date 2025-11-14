Gautam Gambhir interacts with young footballers in Kolkata 

Kolkata: Former cricketer and current head coach of the Indian national cricket team Gautam Gambhir interacted with young football players at ITC Sonar in Kolkata ahead of Children’s Day.

Gambhir engaged with the young players and motivated them to work hard, avoid shortcuts, and not let failures discourage them. Speaking about the importance of hard work, he emphasised that for any player to do well, they must first have a love for the sport.

Highlighting the value of training, he said, "If you have trained properly and practised well, mistakes don’t matter. You should learn from your mistakes. Never let them pull you down; even the best players make mistakes."

During the interaction, students asked Gambhir how they could balance their studies and sports. To this, he responded, “Studies and football should go hand in hand. You will have to compromise on your time spent watching TV or using your phone. The better you study, the better you will be able to grasp things.”

Asked about the qualities required to be a good coach, Gambhir added, "Honesty is the most important quality for a coach. You should treat all players equally, and that should remain consistent across all matches. It is important to create equal opportunities for every player."

Currently, Gambhir is with Team India in Kolkata as the Shubhman Gill-led side is in action in the first Test against the reigning World Test Championship winners South Africa at the Eden Gardens.

South Africa captain Temba Bavuma won the toss and elected to bat first, with both teams chasing a positive result in the race for the World Test Championship Final in 2027.

For India, Rishabh Pant and Axar Patel returned to the playing XI while Corbin Bosch replaced speedster Kagiso Rabada, who sustained a rib injury, in the visiting side.

