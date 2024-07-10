T20 World Cup
J·Jul 10, 2024, 02:24 pm
Dravid happy to forgo bonus amount after T20 World Cup triumph
J·Jul 05, 2024, 07:07 am
Mumbai: 11 taken to hospitals as sea of fans joins Team India’s victory parade
J·Jul 04, 2024, 03:49 pm
Joy, thrill, emotions mark Team India's victory parade from Marine Drive to Mumbai's Wankhade Stadium
J·Jul 04, 2024, 01:26 pm
Sea of fans at Marine Drive to welcome Team India as it reaches Mumbai after World Cup triumph
J·Jul 04, 2024, 10:23 am
"A great honour": Virat Kohli after T20 World Cup-winning India team meets PM Modi
J·Jul 04, 2024, 08:14 am
PM Modi meets victorious ICC T20 World Cup team at his residence
J·Jul 04, 2024, 07:15 am
Virat Kohli celebrates T20 WC success with family after reaching Delhi
J·Jul 03, 2024, 12:34 pm
Captain Rohit Sharma sends out invites to Indian fans for victory parade in Mumbai to celebrate T20 WC glory
J·Jul 03, 2024, 06:10 am
'Kitni Baar Karaoge': Rakul Preet Singh's witty response to fan asking about her marriage plans
J·Jul 02, 2024, 08:57 am
"He stood like the rock of Gibraltar...": Sidhu hails Virat's T20 WC final match-winning knock
J·Jul 02, 2024, 07:36 am
India team stuck in Caribbean: Barbados PM expects airport to open in 6-12 hrs as Hurricane Beryl lands
J·Jul 01, 2024, 02:34 pm
Shahid Afridi praises India skipper Rohit, questions Babar's leadership
J·Jun 25, 2024, 10:18 am
T20 WC: Jubilant fans rejoice on streets to celebrate Afghanistan's historic semi-final qualification
J·Jun 20, 2024, 01:56 pm
T20 WC: A look at Virat Kohli's stunning record against Afghanistan
J·Jun 17, 2024, 07:10 am
T20 World Cup 2024: Marshall forgotten in homeland; fans want Windies to legitimise their supremacy in format with 3rd title
J·Jun 10, 2024, 02:16 pm
T20 WC: In clash of unbeaten sides, South Africa win toss, opt to bat against Bangladesh
Join our newsletter 🎉Read and share new perspectives on just about any topic. Everyone’s welcome.