Ahead of T20Is against India, Miller ready to play any role given to him by Conrad

Cuttack, Dec 8 (IANS) South Africa veteran batter David Miller says he is prepared to take on any role assigned to him by head coach Shukri Conrad in the upcoming T20I series against India, starting at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on Tuesday.

Miller is back in the squad for the T20I series against India after having recovered from a hamstring injury, which kept him out of the tour of Pakistan. Miller was part of the Proteas side that finished runners-up to India in the 2024 Men’s T20 World Cup final in Barbados.

“I've dealt with Shukri very briefly in the past. I haven't had good chats yet with Shukri, but I think now being back in the mix, opening up those kinds of conversations and seeing where we're at. There's a lot of new players that have come through and a big pool of players now that are doing really, really well.”

“I feel like I can add a certain part to the team with a lot of experience and bring my expertise. But in terms of selection, you're never guaranteed certain things in life. It's going to be tough for the selectors to select from in the sense of who they would like to take.”

“But I think we're really in a good space. We've got some world-class players all the way through, and we're just going to make sure that we're properly switched on every single game. I think it's just a conversation that will kind of unfold as the months go on and see where we're at,” Miller told reporters on Monday.

There have been calls for Miller to assume greater responsibility by batting higher up the order, but he said clarity will only come once Conrad outlines his role in the side in the lead-up to next year’s T20 World Cup, to be held in India and Sri Lanka from February 7 to March 8, 2026.

"I don't think there's one recipe to win a World Cup. It takes a group effort, players and management included. I think it's all about standing up in those decisive moments. I think Shuks is open to any conversation. The door's never closed with him. It is something that we're going to chat about as the day goes on here, about batting positions and my role and where he sees me.”

“Those conversations are going to be today. We'll just see where we're at. As I said, there's been a lot of new roles coming in and players coming in. I think as we get closer to the World Cup, you want to refine things and get into exactly what he would like for the World Cup.”

"It'll be interesting to see where that conversation goes. I think I can play. I feel like I'm capable of playing up the order, middle order, that type of thing. That's how I see myself with the experience that I have," he elaborated.

He signed off by expressing the nervous feeling of being in the Proteas set-up after a while and the fitness adjustments he made to himself at 36 to be at his fittest. “It has been forever. I think my last game was a Champions Trophy earlier in the year, so it's been a long time.”

“I literally got here two days ago, and I only met the guys yesterday for the first time. I'm looking forward to getting in the mix and just participating in whatever I need to and helping out where I can and contributing where I can as well.”

"In terms of my body, I'm 36 now, and I'm feeling that I do have to step up off the field in so many different ways, which is exciting. I am focused on being more diligent and consistent in training."

--IANS

nr/bsk/