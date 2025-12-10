'Out-and-out match-winner' Hardik will be integral to India’s success at T20 WC: Uthappa

New Delhi, Dec 10 (IANS) Former India cricketer Robin Uthappa was effusive in his admiration for all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who delivered a stellar all-round performance on his return from injury to help the team clinch a 101-run win in the first T20I against South Africa.

The all-rounder played an unbeaten 59-run knock off 28 deliveries in the first innings before recording figures of 1-16 in two overs.

With a huge win over the Proteas, India made a strong statement early in the series. South Africa’s innings quickly faded, and the anticipated resistance was absent, due to aggressive bowling from the Men in Blue. The pitch at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack challenged all players except Pandya, who seemed to thrive in the conditions.

"Here comes a guy returning from a break after an injury, and it doesn’t even feel like he’s been away. From ball one, it looked like he had never left. The first ball was a six, the third ball was a six, and he raced to a 24-ball fifty. Then he came on to bowl and picked up wickets again, including the crucial one of David Miller, a batter he has dismissed several times," Uthappa said.

Calling Pandya ‘an out-and-out match-winner’, Uthappa stressed the unmatched balance the all-rounder brings to any side.

“For me, he is an out-and-out match-winner, someone who will be integral to India’s success at the World Cup or in any T20 format, whether for India, in the IPL, or in white-ball cricket overall. He brings balance no one else offers. And after a long time, India had Hardik playing alongside another fast-bowling all-rounder in Shivam Dube, which is rare for India,” he added.

With India firing in all departments and key players hitting form at the right time, the opening T20I offered an early reminder that they will be among the favourites when the T20 World Cup arrives in 2026.

