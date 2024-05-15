Sachin Tendulkar
J·May 15, 2024, 01:54 pm
Constable posted at Sachin Tendulkar's residence dies by suicide in Jalgaon
J·Mar 10, 2024, 09:29 am
Tendulkar’s visit to manufacturing unit boosts sale of Kashmiri bats
J·Jan 03, 2024, 02:24 pm
"Siraj weaving magic at Newlands": Sachin Tendulkar lauds Indian pacer's performance against South Africa
J·Nov 19, 2023, 05:33 am
Batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar arrives in Ahmedabad for WC final
J·Nov 17, 2023, 01:47 pm
Virat Kohli's wax statue to be installed in Jaipur Wax Museum
J·Aug 31, 2023, 06:06 am
Ruling Maha ally PJP protests against Tendulkar for promoting online gaming
J·Aug 23, 2023, 01:48 pm
Ace cricketer Sachin Tendulkar is EC's national icon; to encourage greater voter participation
J·Aug 22, 2023, 03:42 pm
Legendary Cricketer Sachin Tendulkar Praises Saiyami Kher For Her Bowling Skills
J·Aug 20, 2023, 10:10 am
Sachin Tendulkar flags off Mumbai Half Marathon
J·Aug 08, 2023, 02:50 pm
Teaming Up With Unicef, Sachin Bats For Nutrition Of SL Kids
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Sachin Tendulkar hails Novak Djokovic on winning Wimbledon crown
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Tendulkar hails Nadal for his concern towards Zverev during semis
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Harshal Patel one of the best death-over bowlers in the country: Tendulkar
