Cricket records
J·Jul 11, 2024, 02:01 pm
Joe Root equals with Ian Bell for big Lord's stadium record during 1st Test against West Indies
J·Jun 26, 2024, 03:57 pm
England's Robinson concedes record 43 runs in an over in county game
J·Apr 23, 2024, 12:35 pm
Sri Lanka's Chamari Athapaththu rises to No. 1 in ICC Women's ODI batting rankings
J·Mar 09, 2024, 07:12 am
James Anderson becomes first pacer to take 700 Test wickets
J·Feb 15, 2024, 11:32 am
Rohit Sharma becomes India's 4th-highest run-maker in international cricket
J·Feb 04, 2024, 11:15 am
"Bumrah's Masterclass": Waqar Younis Extols Indian Pacer's Yorker that Stuns Ollie Pope
J·Feb 04, 2024, 10:52 am
Kane Williamson Surpasses Virat Kohli and Don Bradman in Test Centuries
J·Feb 03, 2024, 05:39 am
Yashasvi Jaiswal Achieves Historic Test Double Century, Emerges as India's Third-Youngest Record Holder
J·Dec 18, 2023, 05:34 am
"Another 500 to go": Australia skipper Pat Cummins issues challenge to Lyon
J·Dec 18, 2023, 05:29 am
Anil Kumble, Ravichandran Ashwin hail Nathan Lyon for achieving 500th Test wicket
J·Nov 29, 2023, 12:09 pm
Kane Williamson equal Kohli’s 29-Test-ton tally
J·Nov 19, 2023, 04:03 pm
Men's ODI WC: Travis Head becomes third Australian batter to score century in final
J·Nov 19, 2023, 12:19 pm
Men's ODI WC: Rohit surpasses Gayle's record for most sixes against a single opponent
J·Nov 19, 2023, 08:17 am
ODI World Cup: Records set to be broken in title clash, Rohit, Kohli, Shami, Iyer can script history!
