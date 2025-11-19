He inspired me and countless cricketers in Bangladesh': Shakib on Mushfiqur Rahim Completing His 100th Test

New Delhi, Nov 19 (IANS) Shakib al Hasan penned a congratulatory post for his teammate Mushfiqur Rahim, who made his 100th Test appearance, becoming the first cricketer from Bangladesh to reach this milestone as he took the field in the second and final Test against Ireland in Dhaka on Wednesday.

Having made his debut for Bangladesh in 2005, the wicketkeeper-batter has been a dedicated player across all formats. His exceptional longevity is especially notable in Tests, given how few matches Bangladesh plays, allowing the 38-year-old to sustain a long career in this format.

Shakib took to Facebook and wrote a heartfelt message for Rahim as he penned, “I remember when you played your 1st test match in Lords I watched every ball from the recreation room in BKSP. From that day on you inspired me and countless cricketers in Bangladesh and beyond. You have been playing for a while and you have given your best to your game. From the time you were leading age level team I saw you as my captain and till now and forever I play cricket you will be my captain.

“Mushfiq bhai on this auspicious moment I wish you all the best for your 100th test match, a historic feat for any cricketer. Just like I watched your first match I will watch every ball you face on your 100th test match. I hope you enjoy this match and I wish I played it with you and celebrated your glory on field,” the all-rounder added.

Several momentos were offered to Rahim on the morning of the second Test. Former captain Habibul Bashar, Akram Khan, Bangladesh’s first Test player Md. Aminul Islam — BCB President and the country’s first Test centurion — and Nazmul Abedeen were all present to present the crest and the specially prepared 100th Test cap to Mushfiqur, with his family watching.

--IANS

vi/