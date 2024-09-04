Test Cricket
J·Sep 04, 2024, 07:00 am
Nathan Lyon wants WTC final to be a 3-match affair in three different countries
J·Jul 11, 2024, 02:01 pm
Joe Root equals with Ian Bell for big Lord's stadium record during 1st Test against West Indies
J·Mar 09, 2024, 11:49 am
Play Tests, earn more: BCCI triples match fee for those who play 7 or more games
J·Mar 09, 2024, 08:11 am
How Kuldeep Yadav the batter contributed to India's series win over England
J·Mar 09, 2024, 07:12 am
James Anderson becomes first pacer to take 700 Test wickets
J·Mar 08, 2024, 12:25 pm
Afghanistan batter Noor Ali Zadran retires from international cricket
J·Mar 07, 2024, 02:22 pm
Yashasvi Jaiswal becomes second quickest Indian to score 1000 runs in Test cricket
J·Feb 17, 2024, 02:10 pm
Jaiswal hits ton as India stretch lead to 322 runs
J·Feb 17, 2024, 07:13 am
Indian team wears black armbands in memory of former captain Dattajirao Gaekwad
J·Feb 17, 2024, 06:34 am
3rd Test: India claw back on Day 3 after Duckett leads charge of England's Bazball (Lunch)
J·Feb 16, 2024, 09:28 am
Jurel, Ashwin give upper hand to India over England in Rajkot Test
J·Feb 15, 2024, 12:39 pm
"It takes time for the night to pass...": Sarfaraz's father voices delight after son wins India cap
J·Feb 15, 2024, 12:29 pm
3rd Test: Rohit, Jadeja's 204-run stand headline terrific opening day in Rajkot, put India in control against Eng (Stumps)
J·Feb 15, 2024, 11:22 am
Rohit, Jadeja propel India to respectability at Tea on Day 1 of 3rd Test against England
J·Feb 15, 2024, 11:12 am
Rohit Sharma unbeaten fifty carries India to 93/3 at lunch against England
J·Feb 05, 2024, 09:24 am
Bumrah, Ashwin help India level series with 106 run win over England in 2nd Test
