Tickner, Rae shine as NZ bowl out WI for 205 on Day 1 in Wellington Test

Wellington, Dec 10 (IANS) New Zealand pacers Blair Tickner and debutant Michael Rae delivered an impressive display on the opening day of the second Test in Wellington, dismissing West Indies for 205 inside 75 overs at Basin Reserve.

Tickner had been outstanding, taking 4 for 32, with debutant Rae chipping in with three wickets. However, New Zealand finished the day short of a bowler again, as Tickner was stretchered off with a suspected shoulder dislocation 67 overs into the match play.

Put in to bat first, the West Indies had a strong start as openers Brandon King (33) and John Campbell (44) built an opening partnership of 66 runs, before Tickner claimed the first wicket, trapping King LBW to end the partnership.

He then had Kavem Hodge LBW for an eight-ball duck. Centurion from Christchurch, Shai Hope, came in to bat, but it was Campbell who kept the scoreboard ticking, hitting Rae for three boundaries. At lunch, the West Indies were 92-2.

Debutant Rae, who had leaked runs in his first spell in Test cricket, made an impact after lunch. Coming around the wicket, he angled a full ball across Campbell, who leaned into a drive with firm hands and edged to first slip, and WI were 93 for 3.

Then, Hope and Roston Chase added a steady 60 off 102 for the fourth wicket, but Tickner struck again with a sharp bouncer to dismiss Hope (48).

At 175-4 at tea, it looked like it was the West Indies’ day, but the course of the contest changed quickly as Tickner and Rae lifted their spirits at the start of the final session.

Tickner took his fourth wicket when Roston Chase (29) edged a nip-backer onto his stumps, but a five-wicket haul eluded him as he left the field in the 67th over after injuring himself while diving at fine leg.

Soon, Rae had Justin Greaves caught behind for 13, before fellow debutant trapped Kemar Roach LBW for a duck after a smart review, leaving Windies reeling at 184-7. Glenn Phillips and Jacob Duffy then got the rest of the job done as the Windies were bowled out for 205.

Coming to bat, New Zealand's openers, Latham and Devon Conway, batted nine overs as New Zealand were 24 for no loss at stumps, trailing the Windies by 181 runs.

Brief scores: New Zealand 24/0 in 9 overs (Devon Conway 16*, Tom Latham 7*) trail West Indies 205/10 in 75 overs (Shai Hope 48, John Campbell 44, Blair Tickner 4-32, Michael Rae 3-67) by 181 runs

