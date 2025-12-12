Head at No. 5 'a worse result for England': Warner backs Khawaja to open in Adelaide

New Delhi, Dec 12 (IANS) Former Australia batter David Warner has backed his ex-opening partner Usman Khawaja to return to the top of the order for the third Ashes Test in Adelaide, suggesting that sliding Travis Head at No. 5 can pose more threat for England.

In the series opener in Perth, Khawaja was unable to open in Australia’s first innings after spending extended time off the field with a back complaint during England’s batting. Marnus Labuschagne stepped in initially, but on day two Travis Head capitalised on the opportunity, producing a match-winning Ashes century for the ages.

But Khawaja is fit again and has been named in the 15-man squad for the Adelaide Test. His most probable return would see him slot back into the opening role, pushing Travis Head down to No. 5, although head coach Andrew McDonald stressed that the opener’s spot isn’t his only option.

However, David Warner backed Khawaja to slot straight back into the side in his usual spot, despite concerns over his form, as he has gone 11 Test innings without a fifty.

“Of course (he deserves that spot). Everyone gets injured. I think Uzzy comes back in, slides to the top, and Trav goes down. That’s probably a worse result for England — Travis Head going back down the order,” Warner told reporters ahead of the Sydney Thunder’s BBL match against the Hobart Hurricanes.

“Travis put his hand up to bat in the situation he was in. He came out and batted the way Travis Head does. You’ve seen plenty of interviews from Trav saying that’s Uzzie’s spot and that when the time comes for them to ask him to go up the order, he more than likely wouldn’t want to do that.

“In about 2022/23, we were looking at Travis Head to potentially open the batting, but at that point in time, we didn’t have that aggressor in the middle order.

“Australia has that now, and looking forward, whenever Uzzie decides to hang them up, they can look that way.

“But then it’s about all of us who work in the media understanding that it potentially might not work and that Travis might go back down the order, and then they’ll have to find another opener. The selectors have a headache, and I’m glad I’m not one of them,” he added.

Warner also endorsed Matt Renshaw as the long-term replacement when Khawaja steps away. “What I will say to George Bailey and the selectors is to show faith in 31-year-old Jake Weatherald,” Warner said.

“I think experience is key… You still need that senior figure in a way. But moving forward, Renshaw could be one. I think he’ll slide straight back in there. He’s had a taste of Test cricket.”

