3rd ODI: Kohli, Rohit reflect on 168-run partnership in vintage batsmanship after consolation win

Sydney, Oct 25 (IANS) Following India’s dominant nine-wicket win over Australia in the third ODI at the Sydney Cricket Ground, senior batters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma shared heartfelt reflections on their long-standing partnership, adding that the enjoyment of playing cricket together has meant they have been able to stitch memorable stands.

On Saturday, Rohit’s strokeplay was crisp in hitting 13 fours and three sixes in his 121 not out off 125 balls – his 33rd century in the format. Kohli’s composure was unwavering in hitting an unbeaten 74 off 81 deliveries, laced with seven boundaries, and he became the second-highest run-getter in ODIs.

Together, the duo stitched an unbeaten 168-run partnership in an absolute chasing masterclass and ensured India ended the series with a statement win by completing a chase of 237 with 11.3 overs to spare and avoiding a clean sweep defeat to Australia.

“Good to be out of the pond, honestly (after consecutive ducks). You've scored so many runs in international cricket, but then the game shows you everything, even at this stage. Almost 37 in not many days, and I still cannot feel like I don't know how to get a run. I mean, this game is amazing. That's why we love batting; we love batsmanship. It's so challenging when it's not going your way.”

“Just to find your rhythm again, of course, going out there, having a situation to play in always is something that always brings out the best in me. When Rohit's already batting there, it's pretty easy to kind of keep rotating strike. We understand each other's game pretty well. So again, really good to have a big partnership and another match finishing partnership for us,” said Kohli to broadcasters at the conclusion of the game.

Rohit also echoed a similar sentiment. “I have always loved coming here and playing here. I enjoy playing cricket here in Australia. Fond memories of 2008 and a nice way to finish. I don't know if we'll be coming back to Australia, but it was fun all these years that we played here. A lot of good memories, bad memories, but all in all, I'll take the cricket that I played here.”

Kohli also reflected on the evolution of their understanding over the years. “From very early on, it was pretty clear that we both understood the game pretty well. That's the only reason you can play for so long: when you have an understanding of the situation, your own game, and how to apply it in different situations. That's something that we've always taken a lot of pride in.”

“When we bat together, of course, we understand we're probably the most experienced players now. But even back in the day, we used to think that if we had a big partnership, the kind of strokes we could play, we could really take the game away from the opposition. It was just about communication, staying in the game.”

“It all started in 2013 vs Australia, in the ODIs at home, when we really started getting those big partnerships together and really taking the game on. From then on, it was pretty clear. The opposition also knew that if these guys are in for 20 overs together, any total is chaseable. The game's never done in the opposition's favour. So I've really enjoyed batting with Rohit. Good to know we've scored a few together.”

Rohit further said in the same vein. “We enjoy our cricket, most importantly. No matter what accolades we've achieved, it's important that whenever you get an opportunity to play, you've got to come and start fresh.”

“That's what we did when we arrived in Perth - forget what has happened in the last 15-17 years, we wanted to start fresh. That's how I personally view all the games I've played. I'm sure it'll be the same for Virat as well. But I enjoyed playing these three games.”

In what could be their final ODI appearance in Australia, Kohli thanked the crowd for supporting them in huge numbers. “We want to say thank you as well. I mean, we've loved coming to this country and playing in front of such big crowds.”

“We've played some of our best cricket here as well. So thank you very much for welcoming us so well. You guys are brilliant. We've never felt short of support here.” Rohit also signed off by saying, “Thank you, Australia.”

–IANS

nr/bsk/