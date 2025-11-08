Top Five fastest batters to complete 1000 runs in T20I Cricket, feat. Abhishek Sharma

T20I is the fast-moving format, which doesn't give much time to batters. For any batter, the main aim is to get maximum runs in fewer balls, which sometimes helps them break some big records. This article is also about one such stat, where we will talk about the fastest batter to score 1000 runs in T20I cricket for batters from Top ten nations.

T20I cricket has seen some incredible batters, who have dominated the opposition in their careers. Some of those batters will be part of this elite list. 1000 runs is a big landmark for any batter who represents his country, and reaching this landmark in double quick time makes it more special.

List of the top five fastest batters to reach 1000 runs in T20I cricket (Test Playing Nations)

5. Abhishek Sharma (India)

India's new-gen opener Abhishek Sharma has had a dream start to his career. He made his debut in 2024 and became a vital member of India's T20I team. His breakthrough came for Sunrisers Hyderabad during the IPL 2024 when he was recognized. Abhishek didn't change his batting style at the international level and carried his ultra-aggressive approach, which benefitted him. He completed 1000 runs in his 28th innings. But in terms of balls faced, Abhishek is the fastest batter, taking just 528 balls to reach 1000 T20I runs.

4. Virat Kohli (India)

Former Indian T20I star Virat Kohli is someone whom you will find in almost every batting record. In T20Is, he had success as well. He is one of the leading scorers in this format, despite retiring from it a year back. Virat completed 1000 T20I runs in his 27th innings. Overall, he retired with 4188 runs at an average of 48.69 and a strike rate of 137.04 in 125 T20Is. He had one century and 38 half-centuries, and his last T20I innings for India came in the final of the T20 World Cup 2024 against South Africa, when he won the Player of the Match award.

3. Devon Conway (New Zealand)

Devon Conway is one of the most technically sound batters in the current New Zealand side. The southpaw has started his international career with success in all three formats. He holds the record for the fastest Kiwi batter to 1000 T20I runs ever. Conway reached this milestone in his 26th innings of his T20I career.

2. Babar Azam (Pakistan)

Pakistan's best batter of the current era Babar Azam made his mark with his consistent success in T20Is early in his career. Despite having a traditional batting style, Babar found success in the shorter format for Pakistan. He is currently the leading scorer in this format and has the most T20I fifties. Babar reached 1000 runs in T20I cricket in his 26th innings and is the second-fastest batter on this list.

1. Dawid Malan (England)

England's Dawid Malan had an incredible start to his T20I career. Starting his T20I career with a debut fifty and winning the Player of the Match was an announcement for a brilliant career. He carried that to several games and eventually reached 1000 T20I runs in just 24 innings, which is a world record. Malan played 62 T20Is and scored 1892 runs at an average of 36.38 and a strike rate of 132.49, with one century and 16 half-centuries.