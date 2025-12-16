Nagesh Trophy: UP, Gujarat, Goa, Delhi, and Bengal win on third day

Vijayawada, Dec 17 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Jammu & Kashmir, Goa, Delhi, and West Bengal won their matches as the 8th edition of the Nagesh Trophy – Men’s National T20 Cricket Tournament for the Blind 2025 witnessed an electrifying day of league matches across Vijayawada, Gandhinagar, and New Delhi.

The day went well, featuring commanding victories, a nail-biting finish, and standout individual performances—further underlining the growing competitiveness of blind cricket in India.

At Vijayawada, Uttar Pradesh registered a convincing seven-wicket victory over Tamil Nadu. After opting to field, Uttar Pradesh restricted Tamil Nadu to 135/6 in 20 overs, led by disciplined bowling from Gokul Kumar (3 wickets) and Shaukat Ali (2 wickets). The chase was anchored by Ravi Verma, who remained unbeaten on 70 off 44 balls, supported by Vikram Sen (31), as Uttar Pradesh reached 136/3 in 14.1 overs. Ravi Verma was named Player of the Match.

In the second match at the venue, Gujarat produced a composed all-round performance to defeat Uttarakhand by six wickets. Gujarat restricted Uttarakhand to 132/9, before chasing down the target comfortably at 133/4 in 14.1 overs. Dinesh Rathva was adjudged Player of the Match for his impactful all-round contribution.

At Gandhinagar, fans were treated to a thriller as Jammu & Kashmir edged past Manipur by five runs. Batting first, Jammu & Kashmir posted 173/6, built around Shubam’s 42 and a fluent unbeaten 33 from Sahil. Manipur mounted a spirited chase, led by Bablu Sankhwar (45), but fell just short at 168/8. Sahil was named Player of the Match for his decisive all-round effort.

In another dominant display at the same venue, Goa stormed to a massive 101-run win over Railways. Goa piled on 233/2, powered by a sensational unbeaten 121 off 66 balls by Nilesh, with solid support from Aftab Patel (44). Railways were restricted to 132/8, with Nilesh also contributing with the ball. He was deservedly named Player of the Match.

Meanwhile, in New Delhi, West Bengal registered a comprehensive eight-wicket win over Chandigarh. After bowling out Chandigarh for 128 in 18.5 overs, West Bengal chased down the target in just 13 overs, led by contributions from Surajit Ghara and captain Nasiruddin Ahamed, who was named Player of the Match.

In another emphatic result at the venue, Delhi dominated Jharkhand with a 101-run victory. Delhi posted a formidable 222/4, highlighted by a blistering knock from Rambir Singh, who smashed 114 off 54 balls before retiring out. Jharkhand were bowled out for 134, with Irfan Diwan claiming four wickets. Rambir Singh was adjudged Player of the Match.

The day’s results collectively showcased the intensity, skill, resilience, and rising national prominence of blind cricket in India, as the IndusInd Bank Nagesh Trophy 2025 continues to deliver high-quality, competitive cricket across venues.

